Slowdown, jobs biggest challenge: Sule

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and MP, Supriya Sule, said unemployment and economic slowdown is the “biggest challenge in the country” and the common people will have to suffer if corrective measures are not taken now.

Sule was speaking in Ahmednagar, where she kicked off her state-wide ‘Samwad Yatra’, seen as the party’s effort to reach out to young, urban voters. “I am worried about the economy. We need to ensure the global recession does not impact our economy,” she said, adding, “The erstwhile government, too, has faced a similar situation and corrective measures taken then proved to be a big relief for people.”

Referring to a statement made by Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director, Bharat Forge, Sule said the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to bring investment into India. “Make in India is a very good idea, but it has not converted [into investments]. This is what Baba Kalyani has said and not me.”

As an effort to reach out to all sections of the society, Sule also interacted with members of Aadat Bazar Merchant Association and with college students and professionals on current issues. Sule’s tour comes at a time when the party is struggling with defections. Many of its senior leaders have already joined ruling parties — BJP and Shiv Sena — and there are speculations on many more names deserting the party in the coming days. The efforts made by the party leadership to stop defections seem to have been futile. The yatra will also be an attempt to put forth her leadership as a leader with state-wide appeal. Unlike several frontline NCP leaders, Sule has relatively clean image. In the first phase, she will visit Ahmednagar, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Jalgaon and Nagpur. The tour will end once Assembly polls are announced.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar and MP and Marathi actor Amol Kolhe are also on a ‘Shiv Swarajya Yatra’ along with other leaders. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has also started the second phase of his ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’ while Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has undertaken ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

