Soon, working women’s hostel to come up in Mohali’s Sector 79

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:25 IST

Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday directed the district officials here to resolve all development-related issues in a time-bound manner as no laxity in work would be tolerated.

The health, family welfare and labour welfare minister said this during a review meeting at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76.

He was informed that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has allotted land free of cost for setting up a working women’s hostel in Sector 79 and is mulling to shift the marble shops situated near Landran Chowk to some other suitable location. The development body is also floating a special need-based policy in the city to resolve the issues pertaining MIG/LIG flats and land for establishment of a slaughterhouse, Sidhu was apprised.

The minister suggested explore the possibility of widening specific roads to at least 18 feet to facilitate establishment of small industrial units at village level. He also proposed to make use of forest land in Girdderpura village of Kharar for setting up dairies. GMADA was also asked to construct sprinting tracks in all major parks in Mohali.

He directed GMADA to look into the sewerage problem at TDI City, Akal Aashram and Green Enclave and resolve the waterlogging issue in Bakarpur, Mauli, Chilla and Lakhnour villages.

The municipal corporation was directed to install sun-shades in shops in Palika Bazar, Phase 11. The district administration was asked to install community toilet sets near the cremation ground in Mohali to end open defecation in the area. Besides, the district development and panchayat officer was directed to moot the proposal for constitution of block development and panchayat office in Mohali.

Sidhu also asserted that farmers holding ‘J’ forms in the district should be covered under the Ayushmann Bharat Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna. He said it has been observed that farmers from Mohali living in the areas adjoining Chandigarh like Machlikalan and other villages have sold their produce in the UT grain market. They have the said form issued by the Chandigarh administration so they are facing difficulty in availing the benefit of the insurance cover offered in the scheme. He asked the Mohali administration to take Aadhaar card or Jamabandi as proof of their being Mohali residents and ensure that they successfully derive the benefit duly accrued to them.