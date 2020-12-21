Speeding truck mows down two factory workers on bike in Ludhiana
Had stepped out from work during night shift to find something to eat when the truck hit their vehicle in Dhandhari.cities Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:58 IST
A speeding truck claimed the lives of two young factory workers in a hit-and-run accident near Ganpati Chowk, Dhandhari, on Sunday night.
The victims, Ankush Bharti, 27, of Jamalpur, and Navjot Singh, 19, of Lohara, Giaspura, worked in the same factory at Phase 6, Focal Point, along with Navjot’s father.
Ankush hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and was living in Ludhiana with his brother in a rented accommodation at Jamalpur.
“The youths were on night duty from 8pm on Sunday. Around 9.40pm, they left the factory on a motorcycle to get something from the nearby market. While Ankush was riding the motorcycle, Navjot was sitting on the pillion seat. As they reached near Ganpati Chowk, a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler head on and dragged the duo for at least 50 metres, before speeding off,” said ASI Dharampal Sharma from Focal Point police station.
The collision killed Navjot on the spot, while Ankush died on the way to the hospital.
The ASI said they had booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the driver.
The bodies were handed over to the families following autopsies at the civil hospital. While Navjot was cremated on Monday, Ankush’s family took his body to Kangra.
Only brother of two sisters
Navjot Singh was the only son of his parents, who also have two daughters, Ramanjot Kaur, 14, and Arshdeep Kaur, 10, students of Classes 9 and 5, respectively.
His father, Jagtar Singh, said they had recently renovated their house and built separate rooms for their three children. “The children were busy decorating their rooms before a prayer ceremony, but fate played a cruel joke on us,” said Jagtar.
- December 16: A 35-year-old hosiery worker and his nephew were run over by a speeding private bus near Partap Chowk
- December 13: Two men lost their lives in two separate road mishaps in Machhiwara and Raikot
- December 11: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at the NRI police station in Jagraon died after an unidentified vehicle hit him near Barnala Chowk in Raikot
- December 10: A 19-year-old woman died and her father suffered severe injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Sahnewal
- December 9: A seven-month-old boy was killed while his parents were critically injured after a speeding Hyundai i10 car hit their auto-rickshaw near Bharat Nagar Chowk. The auto driver also suffered injuries in the mishap
- December 6: A speeding truck crushed a man and his wife to death at a bridge over Sutlej river near Ladhowal. The victims were going to Nawanshahr on their motorcycle to visit their relatives.