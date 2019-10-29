e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Staggering ₹87-lakh budget planned for next Rose Festival

₹5 lakh proposed to be spent on advertising for the festival, a popular annual fair

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:41 IST
Vivek Gupta
Vivek Gupta
An agenda regarding the proposal will be tabled for approval in the House meeting on Wednesday.
An agenda regarding the proposal will be tabled for approval in the House meeting on Wednesday.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Not long after turning to the UT administration for grants to pay salaries and carry out development works, the cash-starved municipal corporation (MC) is planning to spend a whopping ₹87 lakh on the Rose Festival scheduled in February next year.

This is 77% higher than the ₹49 lakh spent in the 2017 festival, while the subsequent editions in 2018 and this year cost ₹55 lakh and ₹70 lakh, respectively; reflecting a consistent increase in expenses on the three-day annual fair.

An agenda regarding this will be tabled for approval in Wednesday’s House meeting.

KP Singh, executive engineer of MC’s horticulture wing, which prepared the proposal, expressed ignorance over why the expenses had gone up, and said he could provide clarity only on Tuesday.

Congress councillor Satish Kainth slammed MC for the hike in expenditure. “Every year I ask MC to rope in sponsors and earn revenue rather than spending from its own pocket. But, turning a deaf ear, they keep increasing the expenses,” Kainth said.

“MC should explain what additional facilities have been introduced against the additional expenditure. It is nothing but a wasteful exercise. I will voice my concern again in the upcoming House meeting,” he added.

Mayor Rajesh Kalia, who could not be reached for comments, had earlier promised to oversee expenses of the festival.

Agreeing that the expenditure was on the higher side, councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said they will discuss the proposal in the meeting and make it more rational.

EXPENSES IN LINE

MC’s proposal does not detail how exactly the money will be spent on any category of spending

₹25 lakh Water proof tentage, furniture

₹8 lakh Light and sound arrangements

₹5 lakh Decorations of entry/exit gates and garden, bouquets for VIPs

₹5 lakh Branding, advertisements

₹5 lakh Cultural evenings (tourism dept also spends money on star nights at the festival)

₹4 lakh Entry forms for competitions, invitation cards, parking passes, stationery

₹3.9 lakh Mementoes for chief guest, chairman, sub-committee members

₹3 lakh High tea for VIPs

₹3 lakh Newlyweds competition

₹2 lakh Photography competition

₹2 lakh Boarding and lodging of folk dancers

₹1.75 lakh Antakshiri competition

₹1.4 lakh On-the-spot painting competition

₹1 lakh Piano recital at inaugural ceremony

THROUGH THE ROOF

Between four editions of the festival, the expenditure has gone up by 77%

2020 ₹87 lakh

2019 ₹70 lakh

2018 ₹55 lakh

2017 ₹49 lakh 

 

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 00:41 IST

top news
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Truck driver shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara in J-K’s Anantnag
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Govt allowing EU MPs to visit J-K, not Indian leaders, an insult: Congress
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Will give a clear view of priorities, says PM Modi on EU lawmakers’ J&K visit
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
Former union minister P Chidambaram taken to AIIMS Delhi, now discharged
‘Not allies’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Not allies’: Siddaramaiah criticises DK Shivakumar for holding JD(S) flag
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
‘Every effort being made’: PM on rescue ops for 2-yr-old trapped in borewell
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Ganguly provides update on proposed Day-Night Test against Bangladesh
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
Post-Diwali pollution in Delhi lowest in last 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News