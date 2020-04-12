Start, stay on fitness habit

cities

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, people have become prone to developing a sedentary lifestyle. Most residents sit at one place as they watch television or use their mobile phones or read books. Experts say that staying in such conditions for long periods may even lead to an increase in appetite. What steps are you taking to stay fit during the lockdown period?

EXPERT TAKE

Keep yourself occupied

The best way to remain fit while staying at home is to keep yourself occupied with some activity. When a person is sitting idle or feels bored, the stress level increases which further increases hunger. To avoid consuming more food, one should indulge in different activities such as kitchen gardening, cooking, etc. Also, consume vitamin C enriched food. Considering the upcoming economic recession, one should start utilising this time to prepare for the future. Make plans how one can work and earn using technology. It will keep you occupied. Further, do exercise, perform yoga, meditation and develop new hobbies. One should avoid thinking negative as it affects the health. Spend quality time with your family, call your relatives and friends, and recite prayers to stay positive and spread positivity among others as well.

Dr SS Sibia, doctor of medicine

READER OF THE WEEK

Follow health videos on YouTube

Quarantine has made everyone realise the importance of time, health, family and work. This is a time to explore your own creative self. Staying healthy and fit is of utmost importance as staying home can make anyone lazy. I follow my normal routine for diet and workout. In the morning, I take a glass of hot water and lemon and walk in my garden for fifteen minutes to freshen up. For breakfast, I take oats and some fruits. Fruits are a must to stay healthy, especially during this time. In the evening, I play badminton and do some workout like aerobics and exercises which I watch on YouTube. Also remember to drink plenty of water during this time. Build a routine which is beneficial not only during the lockdown but also after that.

Shivani Aggarwal, via email

Mental, physical health go hand in hand

I am a 62-year-old retired banker. After the lockdown began, I made slight changes in my daily routine to keep myself fit. I aim to reduce the extra fat and lose around 10kg. Every day, I wake up at 4am and the first thing I do is drink hot water. Then I go to my roof top for the morning walk and exercise for 90 minutes. Around 8am, I drink tea and read the newspaper for around half-an-hour. I solve sudoko in the newspaper, which is a good brain exercise. I have been involved with different social circles since my retirement. As a curfew has been imposed, we have formed groups and pray at our houses. I make sure to watch one Punjabi movie every day and read books.

Virender Jit Singh, Dugri

Don’t waste your time on the phone

During this lockdown, many children and older people are spending more time on the mobile phones, which is not a good habit. In our free time, we can read books to remain emotionally stable amid the crisis. A variety of combat strategies can be adopted by the government to keep the people occupied. For instance, bringing back the shows of Ramayana and Mahabharta was a good move. The children and the elderly can watch it together and learn more about these epics.

Srishty, via email

Drink lemon water

Amid this lockdown, there is fair chance that we all can turn into a sluggard. To avoid this and stay healthy, I started doing yoga in the garden as the air is very clean now. This is followed by a glass of lemon water for detox. I make it a point to have at least four to five glasses of hot water and serve it to the rest of my family members too. Next, whenever I get a phone call, I adopt Idea’s mantra of “Walk n Talk”, and unconsciously cover a lot of steps.

Ishita Mittal, via email

Time to adopt a healthy lifestyle

This home quarantine is a blessing in disguise as it can be utilised to adopt a healthy lifestyle. In the morning, I enjoy fresh air on the terrace and do yoga. I regularly practice Pranayaam and Surya Namaskaar and eat almonds soaked in water daily. Due to the lockdown, there is no intake of fried or junk food, which is good for the health. For me, playing card games with my family is a stress buster. After my dinner, I also prefer a light walk of 20 minutes on my terrace.

Mandeep Rawat, Joshi Nagar

Do household work to remain busy

Most of the time during the lockdown is spent eating, sleeping, watching TV and on the phone during the lockdown. As there are less physical activities, every evening, I walk or do jogging for at least 45 minutes on the terrace to maintain the balance. Sometimes I wake up early and do some household work to remain active.

Nalini Nayyar, via email

Try doing squats in your house

The problem isn’t in adopting a new routine, the problem is in maintaining it. To remain active in this lockdown, one can dance with his or her children, take out that old skipping rope and use it, do squats and push ups against the kitchen counter or walk briskly up and down the stairs. As the pollution level has decreased, one can go to the balcony. Also, don’t keep yourself too much updated with the news as it can depress you.

Vincy Trehan, via email

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy

Amid this lockdown, people are leading a sedentary lifestyle. Instead of being lazy, people should work upon themselves and stay fit and fine. A time management chart can help them achieve their procrastinated goals. Also, many gym enthusiasts have started their online workout programmes that can be easily followed at home. Some leading personalities are not using the lockdown as an excuse to slack off, instead, they’re inspiring their followers to get up and keep moving.

Yuvika Sood, via email

Try new healthy recipes

This pandemic is affecting our physical and mental well being. As this lockdown has disturbed our regular schedule, I am trying to stay fit in this lockdown by exercising regularly at home, doing yoga and skipping rope. I wash my hands, sanitise the switches, mobile phones and other things more frequently than I used to. Good nutrition is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle. I’m drinking plenty of water and trying new sugar-free and less-fat recipes to stay fit.

Rajni Matta, Atam Park

Boost your immunity

To remain healthy, go for a walk, run or exercise at home. Boost your immunity by eating a vitamin-enriched diet and practice yoga everyday.

Shivani Kumari, via email

Ensure your family is exercising

I exercise in my back garden and climb the stairs in my building to stay fit. Calling up family and friends has become a priority nowadays. I ensure that my father, who is 94-year-old, walks with his walker daily. After I finish all the household chores, I take a short break and tend to my flowers and vegetable plants. Gardening has become my source of immense pleasure and contact with nature. I’ve realised that it is extremely important to maintain your inner strength and sanity in a difficult time.

Preeti Kaur, via email

Dance to stay fit

With most of us stuck inside, understanding the different ways to keep active is vital for our wellbeing, especially for someone like me, who usually spends most of the time outside the house. Since two years, my life has been so hectic that I stopped paying attention to my fitness. This lockdown period has given me an opportunity to get back to it. I walk around briskly in my house. It is good to walk on the terrace when one is on the phone, rather than sitting down. These days, the weather in the evening is so pleasant that I spend around an hour on the terrace. Dancing is also a great way to stay fit and I have made an alternate-day plan for yoga and dance sessions.

Mehak Arora, via email

Health is wealth

For some people, this lockdown is boring and many feel like they are trapped in their houses. But this is not the case with children as they play all day. I also play badminton in the evening as it keeps me fit and is a good way to pass the time. I exercise for at least an hour and dance too. It’s the most entertaining time of the day for me. Everyone should be cautious regarding their health. This lockdown is to save us from a disease and not meant to get prone to any other disease. Dance is the best form of physical activity because it is entertaining and energetic.

Simranjeet Kaur, Dugri

Meditate for mental well-being

In this crucial time of lockdown, it becomes mandatory for everyone to be mentally and physically fit. I do stretching exercises daily for my physical fitness and meditation for mental fitness. As people are becoming more prone to depression these days, it is important to take care of mental health also. Otherwise, routine work after this lockdown will become difficult. It is said that a sound mind lives in a sound body.

Ishmanpreet Kaur, via email

Make most of this time

Most people are enjoying a sedentary lifestyle but it is giving rise to other diseases such as obesity. We can utilise our free time in doing those things which we were not able to do during our routine life. It’s the best time to make our body active and increase our stamina. I exercise lightly in the morning but heavily in the evening. I also make my family exercise along with me as it’s also a source of entertainment. I am following a strict diet and eat light. It’s also a great method to save money.

Mansimran Singh, Dugri

Do yoga daily

In this lockdown, I have got a lot of time to prepare for my higher studies. I try to eat less and work more. I am maintaining my fitness by skipping rope and doing yoga on a daily basis. For mental fitness, I and my family recite the Gurbani every evening.

Mishpreet Kaur, via email

Involve the whole family in exercise

The best way to stay active in these times is to keep moving in the house. One can indulge themselves in household chores, walk when they are on the phone and involve the whole family in some physical exercise. I have made a fifteen-minute workout plan which I practice daily. With many workout videos surfacing online, you can access different types of plans and exercises that can be done in a limited space. One should also take care of the diet these days and not binge eat.

Sanskriti Verma, via email

Join an online gym

Covid-19 has put a pause on everyone’s life. This lockdown makes everyone lazy and the sleeping schedule of many has been ruined due to Netflix and Amazon. This needs to be cured as when the lockdown is lifted, one may not be able to function properly. This lockdown can be a cause of obesity and diseases such as heart attack, sleeping issues, liver and gastrointestinal problems. Instead, people should make the most of this time and exercise daily. One can practice yoga, join an online gym wherein a trainer is on standby.

Laveena Sharma, Haibowal Kalan

Limit food intake

Exercise is very important in our life. If we keep sitting in one place, we tend to develop a bad posture and our blood circulation decreases. This can further lead up to depressive thoughts. One can opt for yoga, meditation, a walk on the terrace, indoor sports and exercises such as badminton and chess to be physically and mentally fit. Or one can just put on some music and dance. It releases endorphins and elevates the mood. As we are not that physically active the way we used to be, we should consider limiting our food intake. Also, eating food while watching the television is detrimental to our health and we end up having no control over the intake. Hence, it should be avoided.

Mankamal Malhi, via email

Opportunity for personal growth

Not only is the lockdown impacting people’s physical health but is also taking a toll on their mental health. We have the choice to either succumb to psychological pressure of the pandemic or use the opportunity for personal growth. One must ensure that he/she is in living in a well-ventilated room and is eating healthy, getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, and maintaining a routine. Writing down thoughts and feelings can help offload any worries and fears that one may have. It’s also important to stay busy, whether that means going for a walk or learning a new skill. Exercising, practising yoga and meditating help one stay fit mentally as well as physically.

Khushboo Singla, via email

Danger of developing sedentary lifestyle

This forced vacation period should be utilised for constructive purposes. At this crucial time, there is a danger of developing a sedentary life style. Most people are always glued to the television or their mobile phones. According to health experts, such a lifestyle results into unhealthy dietary patterns. People do not do any physical exercise to burn calories. To stay fit, people should go for a morning walk daily and perform yoga under the guidance of an expert. Reading good literature at this time is a good option to stay mentally healthy.

JBS Nanda, Model Town Extension

Start your day with a walk

To keep one’s body fit during the lockdown period, he/she must start the day with a 20-minute walk and 10 minutes of breathing exercises. He/she must consume some warm turmeric-induced water which helps boost the immune system, before having a healthy breakfast. One must also have a wholesome lunch comprising vegetables and curd and have a glass of warm water after dinner to aid digestion.

Tajinder Kaur, via email

Mental fitness equally important

This lockdown offers an opportunity for us to set a personalised physical fitness routine which may be continued even afterwards. Skipping rope, stretching, performing yoga and body weight exercises can do the trick. The mental fitness of an individual is equally important which may be strengthened by reading holy scriptures and books of one’s taste. Too much screen time would prove to be detrimental.

Gurkirat Singh, Model Town Extension

Gymming at home

The lockdown is crucial but it can have an impact on our well-being and health. Being inactive is bad for your health, both physically and mentally. Firstly, one should accept that the body is a gift given by god and respect it by taking care of it. One can engage in their favourite hobbies and utilise this time. For me, the best way to stay fit is by gymming at home, which includes weight training. To make it more interesting, I follow body workouts, functional workout and dumble dancing with good music. Physical activity boosts the immune system and flushes bacteria from lungs, airways and increases white blood cells count.

Kyna Jagota, via email

Yoga is the solution

Due to prolonged sitting, people these days are becoming more prone to a sedentary lifestyle. There are numerous ways by which we can all stay fit. Performing various indoor exercises will prove to be a boon in the long run. Also, Pranayam and yoga are the best solution to the problem. Staying updated is important, but an overdose of information can be harmful for your mental health.

Ishita Katyal, via email

Consistency is key

Before the lockdown, everyone was eating fast food. But now, as no food outlets are available, people have started enjoying the food cooked at their homes, which is good for health. I workout everyday to stay fit and also try to meditate as it is important to keep the mind positive.

Swarika Garg, via email

Look at the silver lining

The lockdown has led to anxieties, but we must look at the silver lining and exploit the time in the best way we can. We can overcome mental and physical stress through meditation and spiritual inclinations. Exercising, yoga and acrobatics are effective aids to combat the physical strain. One must indulge in productive activities such as learning a new language, photography or working on one’s hobbies. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating healthy, making a daily routine will help in preventing us to become couch potatoes.

Maan Kaur, via email

Gardening for mental well-being

Depression and anxiety are scourges of the modern world. Lockdown due to corona has badly affected our physical and mental health. Every gardener knows that puttering around with your plants can have an uplifting effect. Anyone of any age and skill can enjoy the benefits of gardening by surrounding himself or herself with nature. Gardening improves your physical health and releases mood-enhancing endorphins. Watering plants, growing plant buds, seeing flowers bloom and listening to the birds uplifts your mood.

Nikhil Mahendru, via email

Dance to stay fit

To stay healthy, one can walk around the house while using the phone. Another option is to dance with your favourite music playing in the background. You can do this with your whole family.

Ramandeep Kaur, Dugri

Boost your immunity

Everyone is scared of the coronavirus, but it is important to stay calm and take care of your health. Increase your immunity and eat vegetables, fruits and most importantly, exercise everyday. We can also stay fit without going to the gym by walking, doing yoga and meditation.

Simarjot Singh, via email

Eat nutritious food, exercise

It is best to read books, eat nutritious food and exercise to keep your mind and body healthy during the lockdown. Moreover, this is a great chance to introspect, spend quality time with your family and learn cooking. You could even take up gardening as a hobby. In this way, you will be able to stay healthy and happy.

Deepnayan Bahl, via email

Have a vitamin c-based diet

Your health needs to be a priority, not just during the lockdown but at all times. To stay fit, make sure that you follow the rest of the usual daily routine, with the only change being that you are working from home instead of going to an office. Eat food that is light on the stomach and try to have a Vitamin C-based diet. This will also increase your immunity against Covid-19.

PK Chhabra, via email

Do yoga, think positive

Exercise or do yoga every morning in fresh air. In this way, you will also get your daily quota of adequate sunlight essential for staying fit. Take a nutritious diet. Use these immunity boosting ingredients in your diet-Tulsi, turmeric, black pepper, and ginger. Have Vitamin-C based fruits including oranges and lemons. Most importantly, think positive.

Charvi Mahajan, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana

Help each other in doing chores

Those who are not being able to go to the gym due to the lockdown can stay fit by walking briskly for about 40 minutes. Help each other in doing household chores. This will not only reduce your loved ones’ workload but also keep you busy and fit.

Neeraj Dhir, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana

Don’t become lethargic, meditate

The lockdown is an opportunity to give rest to our mind and body. So make sure that you don’t become lethargic, given the ample time at your disposal. Don’t waste time on social media. Instead, meditate for at least 15 minutes a day to keep your mind calm. Read books to keep your mind active. Indulge in those things which you were not able to do during your busy schedule-learn to cook new cuisines or just simply clean your closet.

Harshpreet Kaur, New Tagore Nagar

The idea is to keep moving

In days like these, it’s important that we move out of our virtual realm and connect to our true self. The pandemic is a reality check for all, proving the Darwinian Evolution Theory “Survival of the Fittest”. Although the future is unknown, but we all should make an effort and boost our immunity. Make workout a part of your routine. Tire yourself not just mentally but physically also for a sound sleep. You may find it difficult in the initial few days, but it will gradually become a part of your routine. Try different workouts and see which sport channelises your energy. Dance it out, lift some weights, kick it hard, go for walk, do yoga or play badminton- the idea is to keep moving and not to let yourself rust.

Garima Jain, via email

Household chores to stay fit

There are numerous ways to stay fit during the quarantine if you have the will power. Sweeping and mopping are effective physical exercises, which I do regularly because the house help is on leave. I love being on the terrace in fresh air and prefer listening to audio books during my evening walks. Also, I attend free live sessions of various dance styles. Some indoor games such as ludo, carrom, tambola, dumb charades help me spend quality time with my family.

Arushi Puri, via email

Use home equipment to exercise

Starting the day with exercises is always a good idea for me. I spend around 30 to 40 minutes in workout during the morning. It helps me relax and clear my mind of stressful thoughts. One can perform open air workout at terrace to stay fit during the lockdown. People can also use home equipment such as skipping ropes to make the exercise session bit interesting. At evening, one can play badminton as the sport involves distance and no large numberof players are needed.

Neha Chaurasia, via email

Pass time by cleaning your house

It’s best to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak. As there is a lot of free time at hand for everyone these days, people can think about cleaning their houses to pass time. It will not only engage them but also clean their surroundings. I spend most of my time practicing self cleanliness by washing hands and using sanitisers. Meanwhile, I also ensure that my home is not dirty to house any infections. People must take precautions and isolate themselves to prevent the virus from spreading.

Prabhdeep Kaur, via email

Ditch sedentary lifestyle

Staying healthy and in shape during lockdown can be challenging. However, it is not unattainable. All you have to do is to ditch your sedentary lifestyle and keep the body active. They are so many activities, including yoga, skipping, running on the treadmill and cycling, that can be performed and can be a part of your everyday workout. Above all, keep your mind calm by meditating and body healthy by eating clean and green food in these times when you are homebound.

Loveleen Kaur Sarao, via email

Health should always be a priority

People usually tend to ignore their health and fitness due to work commitments. However, this lockdown has given us a chance to improve lifestyle and strengthen our body. These days, I spend my time doing exercises and performing meditation in the morning while in the evening, I take a walk on the terrace. Good health and a fit body not only keeps you in shape but also you build a strong immune system. Regular exercises will also solve the problem of weight gain in the lockdown. There are a number of workout sessions available on YouTube that can be adopted at home. People should always make their health a priority as it is the biggest asset they can possess.

Vivek Marwaha, via email

It’s a blessing in disguise

This lockdown is a blessing in disguise for many of us who were caught up in our hectic lives. Today, we have enough time to think about our physical, mental and emotional well being. It’s the time when we can transform ourselves, undertake new activities and approach our problems a little differently. We have got a collective opportunity to build our love for nature and to correct our wrong doings in the past. I am thoroughly using this time developing new habits such as taking a morning walk and practicing yoga besides renergising myself with positive vibes.

Mona, Giaspura

Read good books for positive mindset

It is important to avoid over thinking and to keep your mind positive in these difficult times. To make yourself happy, you must spend quality time with your loves ones. Meditation will help you control your racing and negative thoughts. Talk about your good experiences with others experiences and build a positive network around. As they say that books are the best companion, you should get yourself hooked onto books that give your positive encouragement and boost your energy. Also, reading will give you knowledge about so many new things and will add to your skills.

Khushleen Arneja, via email

Relax, but stay healthy

During this time of lockdown, people are finding it difficult to pass their time, and even after so many ideas floating around the social media, all they end up doing is scrolling the internet, in turn compromising their personal health. People have enough time these days and hence should use it productively and do things they did not get to do during their normal days. They are getting time to spend with their families, which is a benefit. This lockdown can be utilised to let our bodies relax and detoxify. Physical fitness too should not be neglected as there are many ways online to keep one fit. I urge all to stay positive and optimistic.

Prabhleen, via email

Exploring my own house during the lockdown

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. With unlimited time and limited space at my disposal, I have tried to be innovative in my approach to keep my body and mind relaxed to avoid anxiety during the lockdown. I am following a strict diet regimen for my physical wellbeing. Regular workout and yoga are keeping me occupied for a few hours each week. This lockdown has made me realise the importance of space in my own house like a vast area to walk in the evenings (without the need to step out of my home). Helping in the household chores such as mopping floors, dusting and occasional car washing also diverts attention and reduces work stress of other members of the family. Another place I have started using more often is the terrace on my first floor. It offers a relaxing corner fit for reading the newspaper or a book while sipping tea or coffee. This terrace also acts as my part-time yoga studio due to the peaceful ambience here.

Sachin Jain, via email

Good times with the family

This lockdown has given me the opportunity to do things which hitherto, I was not able to do. I get a lot of time with my family, honing my cooking skills by trying various recipes, etc. Further, this time has allowed me to relax both mentally and physically.

Bhavya, via email

Lockdown no bar for education

In this testing time, physical and mental health play a crucial role in combating the life threatening disease. I begin my day with meditation. Yoga and aerobic exercises keep my body fit and full of energy for the whole day. Other activities such as reading books, playing indoor games and gossips with my family further strengthen my mental status. Routine school work assigned by the school teachers online aids me to cope up with my academics.

Parneet Singh Grewal, Dugri

Time to pick up skills

Staying healthy, both physically and mentally, is an important part of growing up. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, I have been exercising daily. I play outdoor games with my family. I have now got enough time to pick up skills that I couldn’t earlier such as cooking. I know that most people spend their time watching television and using their mobile phones, which is not bad, but we all must limit the use of electronic gadgets.

Tanya Bajaj, New Janta Nagar

Begin the day with yoga

I begin my day with yoga after which my sister and I learn to dance. I have incorporated green, leafy vegetables in my diet. Healthy cooking competitions are organised in my family. The whole family cooks healthy dishes and then shares pictures and recipes via the internet. In the evenings, we all indulge in laughter therapy.

Vishali Kalra, via email

Practice meditation

Amid the curfew, we all can stay fit by indulging in some physical activity. I introspect daily by practicing meditation. I spend quality time with family members, detoxify my thoughts and encourage myself to evolve and overcome challenges. Following the same routine that I used to in the gym, I workout in the midst of nature and take a healthy diet.

Harpreet Sandhu, via email

Taking proper diet to stay fit

During the lockdown, I have been exercising, dancing and practicing yoga. In order to stay fit and healthy, I have also been taking a proper diet. I have also been listening to motivational speeches which help me stay positive and mentally fit.

Lavisha, via email

Important to take regular breaks

My routine starts with some basic exercises. I prefer eating light healthy meals as despite all the exercises and activities we perform, we spend most of our day relaxing. During the afternoon, I play badminton with my family members. Since due to the lockdown, a lot of professionals are working from home, which involves sitting in the same position for long hours, it is important to take regular breaks.

Raghu Mahendru, via email

Opportunity to invest in self

We spend most of our lives living for others; this is an opportunity for us to invest in ourselves. We must workout on a daily basis. Besides physical well-being, one must focus on emotional wellness which is also important. We must embrace each and every breath that we take.

Kartika Singh, via email

Create your own mini garden

Staying inside for the whole day is tough and can lead to health issues. It can be made fun by doing some simple and easy tasks such as jumping, climbing, running and sit-ups. Eating seasonal fruits and vegetables by washing them properly is essential to stay healthy. One can also help in household chores and cook food. For mental health, create your own mini-garden of flowers and vegetables.

Jyoti Gupta, via email

It’s our duty to take good care of our body as it stays with us forever. These days, people who are fond of fitness can be seen walking in their gardens, rooftops or lobbies. Some have their own private gym in their house and those who used to go to the gym are now working out at their homes with the help of online classes. Sweeping the floor is a very good exercise and so is washing clothes and utensils. The family members can divide the household work load among themselves. The most important tip during the lockdown is that we should eat healthy food and excess use of sugar and consumption of fried food must be avoided.

Vikas Sharma, Kitchlu Nagar