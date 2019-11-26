State junior hockey championship: Pune miss 9 penalty corners, manages to win 4-1

cities

Pune: The first 10 minutes of the play could have drawn the match’s outcome for many spectators — Pune misses six penalty corners during the initial eight minutes and Kolhapur takes a 1-0 lead in the next two. Yet, it was the last 15 minutes that counted — Pune hits two goals and seal a 4-1 victory.

An attacking game saw Pune girls score two goals in the fourth quarter to lift the state junior hockey championship title at Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex on Monday.

Manshree Shedge was the star player for the home team as she scored two goals (19th, 48th) and assisted third goal to Durga Shinde (46th).

Nothing went right for the Pune side when the first whistle was blown — missing penalty corners, no clear passes and lack of coordination.

“We started on a bad note and took time to settle down. The team made effort in the second and third quarters, but confident play was seen only in the last quarter and it worked for us,” said William D’Souza, coach, Pune team.

Kolhapur managed to convert penalty corner thanks to Siddhi Jadhav who made no mistake to take a 1-0 lead. Pune fought back and Shalini Sakhare’s quick pass from centre line helped Prajakata Mane to score in the 14th minute.

Second and third quarter saw hit and miss from both sides as teams played defensive game. Manshree put Pune ahead in the 19th minute by converting a penalty. It was the home side’s 10th penalty corner.

“Converting penalty corners could have given as a better victory margin,” said Manshree who trains and stays at Krida Prabodhini.

In the fourth quarter, two goals came in quick succession for Pune as they dominated in ball possession.

In the 46th minute, it was Nirjala Shinde who gave pass from the sidelines to Manshree and the latter assisted Durga to take the scoreline 3-1 for Pune. Pooja Shendage’s pass gave Manshree to net the team’s fourth goal two minutes later.

“Team needs to improve on fitness if they want to represent the state,” said Manshree.

Manshree Shedge, Pune captain, winner

Team needs to play a more attacking game to dominate matches at home turf.

Gauri Divse, Kolhapur captain, runner-up

We got only two days to prepare so we were under pressure playing in the final.

Results:

Final: Pune 4 (Prajakta Mane 14th, Manshree Shedge 19th, 48th, Durga Shinde 46th) bt Kolhapur 1 (Siddhi Jadhav 10th)

Semi-finals:

Kolhapur 7 (Gauri Shinde 2nd, 23rd, Vaishnavi Bhoite 8th, Siddhi Jadhav 10th, 53rd, Shreeya Pise 14th, Tanaya Sankpal 44th) beat Raigad 0.

Pune 12 (Samrudhi Zujam 5th, 10th, Shalini Sakure 19th, Prajakta Mane 21st, 33rd, Pooja Shendage 24th, 35th, 47th, 55th, 57th, Aarti Khetawat 44th, Padma Rathod 59th) beat Beed District Hockey Association 0.

No turf at home, Kolhapur girls make it to final

Pune: When Kolhapur team came to Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex in Balewadi to participate in the state junior hockey championship, they were excited to play on the turf, a rare yet desirous opportunity.

“There is no turf in Kolhapur. We all train on ground. We are told that turf facility will be made available in the next six months. If it happens then we can bag first place in the next junior hockey championship,” said Gauri Divse, captain, Kolhapur team, which went down 1-4 against home team Pune in the final.

Kolhapur team gets to use their sticks on turf only when they travel to cities like Pune or Mumbai to play.

“We visit the venue a couple of days before the tournament and that is the only time we get to practice on turf. Practicing on ground and turf are two different experience as both surface are different,” said Gauri, who plays as midfielder.

“Upgradation of sports facilities will give girls the opportunity to regularly practice on turf and improve their skill and performance,” said Gauri, who had scored a brace in the semi-final against Raigad which they won 7-0.