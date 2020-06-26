STF nabs 3 couples with 4kg heroin, drug money & weapon in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:34 IST

The Special Task Force (STF) here has arrested three couples for drug peddling in two separate cases and recovered 4.01kg heroin from their possession, besides ₹60,000 drug money, a .32 bore pistol and 14 live cartridges.

In the first case, the STF arrested Raj Kumar (28) of Ishar Singh Nagar, his wife Anjali (20), his brother Arun Kumar (27) of Phullanwal village in Dugri, and Arun’s wife Harpreet Kaur (28). The accused belong to Kapurthala, but are settled in Ludhiana. According to STF officials, the accused have bought a lot of property using drug money.

They were arrested near Ishar Nagar area when they were travelling in an SUV to deliver the contraband to customers.

AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma said Raj and Arun are notorious criminals. Raj has four cases against him including ones under NDPS Act, Excise Act and assault. Arun has nine FIRs against him for drug pedalling, smuggling, robbery and assault. The accused have been declared proclaimed offenders in several cases by the court.

“The accused have been into drug peddling for the past 10 years. Anjali and Harpreet don’t have any case lodged against them, however, they are active in drug peddling for past two years,” the AIG said.

During interrogation, the accused told STF that they procured contraband from a Delhi-based Nigerian national and from an Amritsar-based gangster. They bought the weapon from Uttar Pradesh for ₹30,000.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 21, 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

With the information extracted from Raj and Arun, the STF got hold of another couple involved in drug peddling.

The AIG said Naman Gupta (30) and his wife Preeti (26) of Giaspura were arrested with 810gm heroin on Friday. They used to procure heroin from Arun. The accused were stopped at a check post near 33 Futta Road, Giaspura, when they were commuting on a scooter.

The recovered contraband costs ₹4.05 crore in the international market.

WOMAN HELD WITH HEROIN

Wanted in a drug peddling case, Heena of Ghora Colony here was arrested by the STF on Thursday. Around 200g heroin was recovered from her possession. Three accomplices of the woman have already been arrested. Heena is also facing trial in three drug peddling cases.

All these arrests were made on International Day Against Drug Abuse.