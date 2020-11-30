e-paper
Strength of farmers likely to increase on Delhi border

On Thursday, farmers had broken the barricades put up by the Punjab and Haryana governments on the NH 44.

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Farmers preparing meals for themselves and co-protesters during farm reform law protests at Singhu Delhi-Haryana Border, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday.
The strength of farmers is likely to increase at the Haryana-Delhi borders in the coming days as the movement of farmers from Haryana and Punjab continued for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

On Thursday, farmers had broken the barricades put up by the Punjab and Haryana governments on the NH 44. The Haryana government’s subsequent lifting of blockades gave a boost to several other farmer leaders and they have also planned to reach Delhi. “We are uniting farmers from different parts of the state and will soon reach Delhi to give strength to the protesting farmers,” said Ratan Mann, BKU (Tikait) state president.

He said the number of farmers will increase in the next two days as hundreds of members and leaders of farmer unions, who were detained by the government earlier this week, have been released and they will also reach Delhi with more farmers.

