Suicide cases dip in Haryana during lockdown, psychologists say family support helps

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:09 IST

Karnal: Staying with family may help fight suicidal thoughts, say psychologists, referring to the decline in the number of suicide cases in Haryana during the lockdown period.

Though people had to face hardships during the lockdown enforced to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state saw a decline in the number of cases of suicide.

Haryana Police data shows that 93 people committed suicide in Haryana from March 1 to May 31 this year, against 155 cases reported last year during the same period. The maximum number of 47 suicides was reported in May as compared to 60 in the same month last year.

Despite the state witnessing two suicides by Covid-19 patients in Faridabad and Yamunanagar districts on Thursday, Haryana director general of police (DGP) crime, PK Agrawal says there is no specific reason for the decline in numbers just as it could not be ascertained what led people to take the extreme step.

According to police officials dealing with suicide cases, besides fear and loneliness, the non-availability of alcohol and addictive drugs could have led people to commit suicide. Two people admitted to Karnal’s Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital committed suicide in May because they were habitual drinkers and could not get liquor in the lockdown.

NO PARTICULAR REASON

Psychologists say that mental illness, depression, loneliness, hopelessness and sometimes homesickness and pressure of study or competition among students may lead to suicidal thoughts.

“There is no a particular reason for suicides as it depends upon the temperament of a person. It varies from individual to individual as many people are over-achievers. When they fail to achieve their aim, they lose hope,” said Ranjana Singh, the chairperson of the department of psychology at Kurukshetra University.

About the decline in cases in Haryana during the lockdown, she said, “We can’t say that the lockdown reduced the risk of suicide but it seems the support of family members helped. Generally, people living alone or in nuclear families are more prone to suicidal thoughts.”

Rohtash Singh, a professor of social psychology, said, “Chemical imbalance in the brain may lead people to depression or commit suicide but we cannot specify any particular reason for taking such a step.”

On fewer cases during the lockdown, he said: “Social and family ties in Haryana are still strong.”

BUCKING THE TREND

The data shows a few districts saw an increase in the number of suicides. Eight suicides were reported in Panipat from March 1 to June 15 against 10 in the same period last year but the district witnessed five cases from June 1 to 15 this year.

Some districts also saw an increase during this period as in Ambala, where 23 people committed suicide during the lockdown against 18 during the same period last year.

Twelve suicides were reported in Rohtak from March 25 to June 15 this year against nine cases in the same period in 2019.