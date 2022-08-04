Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Nothing suspicious': Delhi Police after unattended item found in Rohini

Updated on Aug 04, 2022 06:02 PM IST
A suspected item was found in Delhi's Rohini area, senior officials on spot said.
Reports suggest the area has been evacuated.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A suspected item was found in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday, senior officials on the spot said, news agency ANI reported. Reports indicate a bomb detection squad is on its way to the spot, while the area has been evacuated.

In December last year, a low-intensity blast took place inside a courtroom at the Rohini court complex, injuring a policeman, who was posted there as a naib court, triggering panic and raising serious questions over the security arrangements that were strengthened after a gangster was shot dead inside another courtroom by two gunmen in September.

