Teen boy found; father accuses teacher, her kin of murder

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 22:57 IST

The father of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead with bullet injuries in Desraj colony of Panipat city has accused his teacher and her family members of murder.

The deceased Ajay Kumar was a student of Class 12 of a private school. Police recovered a revolver belonging to his father near the body.

His father Sajjan Kumar alleged that Ajay had been upset for the past few days as his teacher, Neha, had been forcing him for marriage even as her own family members were against the relationship.

The father further alleged that Neha was engaged to another person and had told Ajay to bring a revolver from his house to kill her fiance. “But when my son reached there, Neha and her family members killed him instead,” the father said.

On his complaint, police have booked Neha, her brother Happy and Arun, her father Virbhan and mother Mitlav under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 27 and 54 of the Arms Act.

Investigation officer Atar Singh said police had got the information about the incident on Wednesday evening and a police team reached the spot. The body was sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. He said police also recovered the revolver belonging to the boy’s father from the spot. However, police officials associated with the probe did not rule out the possibility of suicide but said it was yet to be ascertained. DSP (city) Sandeep Kumar said investigation was going on and no arrest has been made yet.