Teen dead, 5 injured after gas cylinder explodes at Mumabai’s Sakinaka

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:07 IST

A 15-year-old girl died, while five others suffered injuries after a fire broke out following a gas cylinder explosion in a chawl at Sakinaka on Tuesday, the civic body’s disaster management cell said.

The fire was reported at 9.28pm and extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) by 10pm.

The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where a 15-year-old girl, identified as Almas, was declared dead on arrival. The other injured include a 45-year-old man and 60-year-old woman and three minors, an eight-year-old boy and two girls, aged 14 and 16 years, said the disaster management cell of the civic body. They are undergoing treatment for burn injuries.