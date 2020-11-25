e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Teen dead, 5 injured after gas cylinder explodes at Mumabai’s Sakinaka

Teen dead, 5 injured after gas cylinder explodes at Mumabai’s Sakinaka

The fire was reported at 9.28pm and extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) by 10pm

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:07 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where a 15-year-old girl was declared dead on arrival.
The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where a 15-year-old girl was declared dead on arrival.
         

A 15-year-old girl died, while five others suffered injuries after a fire broke out following a gas cylinder explosion in a chawl at Sakinaka on Tuesday, the civic body’s disaster management cell said.

The fire was reported at 9.28pm and extinguished by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) by 10pm.

The injured were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where a 15-year-old girl, identified as Almas, was declared dead on arrival. The other injured include a 45-year-old man and 60-year-old woman and three minors, an eight-year-old boy and two girls, aged 14 and 16 years, said the disaster management cell of the civic body. They are undergoing treatment for burn injuries.

top news
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
Cambridge launches appeal for missing Darwin notebooks
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
‘Maharashtra in safe zone compared to other states for Covid-19’
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
Watch: BSF officer enters tunnel used by Jaish terrorists; nails Pakistan role
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In