Temple Trust: VHPadvisory to saints

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:46 IST

Lucknow: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued an advisory to saints and its affiliate organisations to not issue any unwarranted statement on the Trust to be constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Of late, saints in Ayodhya have been at loggerhead over the issue of chairmanship and membership of the Trust.

Recent statements on the Trust from the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other saints associated with the Ram temple movement have led to an embarrassing situation for the VHP and the RSS. “Such statements will only make the situation difficult for us and the Centre,” said a senior VHP leader not willing to be quoted.

Recently, former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti found himself in the eye of a storm after a purported audio clip of a conversation between him and Paramhans Das of Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni was widely shared on the social media.

In the audio clip, Vedanti is heard urging Paramhans Das to float his (Vedanti’s) name for chairmanship of the new Trust. However, Vedanti has denied that the voice in the audio was his. After this incident, Paramhans Das was expelled from Tapasvi Ji Ki Chhavni.

Senior VHP leader Ambarish Singh on Thursday assured the Centre that the VHP will not extend any demand related with the Trust.

“We will extend all support to the Centre in formation of the Trust. There is no demand from the VHP related with the Trust,” said Singh in Ayodhya.

Recently, senior VHP leader Dinesh Chandra had issued a statement in Ayodhya stating all properties of the Ram Janmabhooni Nyas would be transferred to the proposed Trust.

Dinesh Chandra’s statement is being viewed as an effort to distance the VHP from the controversy created by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, who wants the Ram Mandir to be constructed under supervision of the Nyas.

In this winter session of Parliament, the Modi government is expected to table a Bill related with formation of the Trust.