e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Thane NGO criticises TMC’s handling of Covid pandemic

Thane NGO criticises TMC’s handling of Covid pandemic

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:52 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Volunteers of Thane Matdata Jagran Abhiyan, an NGO working on social issues, on Tuesday gathered at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters to protest the civic bodyt’s alleged lack of efforts to handle the Covid-19 pandemic. The group demanded a meeting with TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, however, he was unavailable.

“There are many private hospitals that have not been considered to be used as Covid facilities. Moreover, there aren’t enough testing centres that are easily accessible, nor are the government testing centres functioning free of cost. Schools which have been converted into quarantine centers do not have proper hygiene facilities,” said Chetana Dixit, volunteer, Thane Matadata Jagran Abhiyaan.

The group has decided to visit the civic chief’s office again on Wednesday to discuss these issues. “There need to be more affordable provisions. Healthy locals should be allowed to volunteer at Covid centers,” said Unmesh Bagave, antoher volunteer.

Calls to the civic commissioner went unanswered.

top news
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
Trump administration rescinds foreign students order
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
As Congress picks old guard over new, future tense for both Gehlot, Pilot
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Congress hits reset after Sachin Pilot’s exit, dissolves party teams
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In