Threats from anti-socials: VC seeks police security as AMU opens tomorrow

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:08 IST

Agra With the Aligarh Muslim University scheduled to open on Monday, vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor has written a letter to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aligarh to ensure security for him and his family in view of threats issued by anti-social and lumpen elements.

The SSP has not only assured security but also clarified that force will be at deputed at the VC Lodge and administrative block of AMU.

The vice chancellor, however, made it clear that the threat was not from students of the varsity. “The students are like children and I have full faith in them,” he said.

“There are anti-social elements, including those rusticated and others on bail for criminal charges who are instigating students to attack me by labelling me as an RSS/BJP member and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter. There are social media posts that call me ‘traitor’ and ask for my social boycott,” the VC said in his letter.

“With the university opening on January 13, these anti-social elements might harm me and my family,” said the VC in his letter, copies of which have been sent to chief secretary, UP DGP, personal secretary to home minister and HRD minister besides commissioner and DM.

“They have put a post on social media that the funeral of the vice chancellor will be held on opening of the university. If the anti -social elements are not checked and any untoward incident happens, it will have a cascading effect nationally, AMU being a sensitive institution,” he said.

The vice chancellor also clarified that the university administration was not competent to discuss CAA and the incident on the night of December 15 was being investigated by NHRC in compliance with the directive from Allahabad high court

The letter placed the district administration in an awkward position and initially it was in denial mode about it, till SSP Aligarh Aakash Kulhari on Saturday admitted to the media that such a letter had been received from AMU VC.

“We have received a letter from AMU VC and also because posters have been pasted against the VC and Registrar, we have sought report from SP (Crime) and CO (LIU) and extra security is being provided to both AMU officials. We are doing an audit of AMU’s internal security and will submit a report to the varsity administration,” Kulhari said.

“Most of the anti-social and rusticated students are those against whom we have initiated Goonda Act proceedings. The district magistrate and I will meet the AMU administration to decide a strategy with the university opening on Monday. If any specific complaint is given to us, we will ensure action,” he said.

The SSP confirmed that police force would be deployed inside AMU at VC Lodge, Registrar office and administrative block when the university opened on Monday.