Three die, 15 hurt as wedding procession hit by two cars

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:19 IST

Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT Three people died and 15 were injured after a wedding procession was hit by two cars on Delhi-Dehradun highway in Kankerkheda area here on Sunday. The cars collided with each other due to which the drivers lost control and their vehicles drove into the ‘barat’, said police.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when the wedding procession of one Ankit Baliyan was being taken out on the highway, where a number of friends and family members were celebrating, said Brijendra Rana, SHO, Kankerkheda police station.

Meanwhile, two cars heading towards Muzaffarnagar collided with each other. As the drivers lost control over the vehicles, these cars rammed into the wedding procession. Three people, including two women (Saroj, 50, and Brahmlata, 50) and a delivery boy of a nearby hotel, Faizan, 24, succumbed to their injuries.

Fifteen people were injured in the incident and they were rushed to a nearby hospital, said Rana.

One Amit Baliyan, 27, sustained serious injuries and was referred to a hospital in Delhi by the doctors, said cops. Police also said that a woman (a resident of TP Nagar area of Meerut), who was travelling in one of the cars along with her two children also got injured. They were heading towards Khatauli to attend a family function.

The groom Ankit Baliyan resides in Ganpati Vihar colony of Kankerkheda area. His father KP Singh is a sub-inspector in the CRPF and is currently posted in Gujarat. The bride’s family resides in Modipuram area. Their wedding was organised in 65 Resort situated on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near Jitauli village of Meerut.

One of the groom’s relatives said after the accident, the wedding was organised with simple rituals. -Utkarsha Tyagi

