Chennai, Private bus operators across Tamil Nadu, barring those in Chennai, Madurai, Nagercoil, and Udhagamandalam, have announced a 24-hour token strike from midnight on September 29 to press for a revision of passenger fares and oppose the proposed expansion of the state government's free travel scheme for women.

TN private bus operators to observe 24-hour strike demanding fare hike on Sept 29

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According to the Federation of Bus Operators Association of Tamil Nadu, around 7,000 private buses operate in the state, and the sector is grappling with mounting losses due to the steep increase in the cost of diesel and spare parts.

While fares were last revised in 2018 when diesel was priced at ₹64 a litre, the fuel now costs over ₹100 a litre.

"We are currently operating at a loss of around 65 per cent. Unless fares are revised, the private bus sector will become unviable," Federation President Thangaraj told reporters on Monday.

Following a petition by a federation of private bus owners, the Madras High Court in March last year had directed the state government to seek views from operators and the public regarding a fare revision. However, operators alleged that no further action has been taken.

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{{^usCountry}} The federation has also raised strong objections to the upcoming expansion of the women's free travel scheme, scheduled for October 2. They noted that while state transport undertakings receive government subsidies to implement the initiative, private operators are excluded from such compensation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federation has also raised strong objections to the upcoming expansion of the women's free travel scheme, scheduled for October 2. They noted that while state transport undertakings receive government subsidies to implement the initiative, private operators are excluded from such compensation. {{/usCountry}}

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"The expansion of the scheme will further worsen the financial position of private bus operators. The government should extend the free travel scheme to private buses as well and provide a subsidy to compensate us," Thangaraj added.

The strike will be observed from midnight on September 29 to midnight on September 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.