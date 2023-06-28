Farm Fresh Outlets in Tamil Nadu to sell tomatoes at Rs.68 per kg

Tamil Nadu Minister of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department Periyakaruppan informed that tomatoes would be sold at ₹68 per kilo to help rein in prices and also warned of strict action against hoarders.

TN minister said that the move is to provide relief to the poor and middle-class people and that tomatoes will be sold at Farm Fresh Outlets (FFOs) across Tamil Nadu to control tomato prices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On the advice of Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin to control the price, tomatoes will be sold in Farm Fresh Outlets (FFOs) which are functioning under the Co-Operative Department," the minister said in a release.

"In order to provide relief to the poor and middle-class people, tomatoes will be sold at Farm Fresh Outlets (FFOs) across Tamil Nadu to control tomato prices. Tomato will be sold at Rs.68 per kg in FFOs. Steps are also being taken to sell tomatoes at ₹60 per kg in FFOs," Minister Periyakaruppan said.

In Chennai, tomatoes would be available on 27 FFOs and in 2 Mobile FFOs. In Coimbatore, tomatoes would be available on 10 FFOs, In Trichy 13 FFOs, 1 Mobile FFO and in Madhurai tomatoes would be available on 4 FFOs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly in Salem, Tuticorin, Thiruvannamalai, Thirunelveli, Tanjore, Thirupur, Vellore and other districts tomatoes would be available on FFOs.

"Because of high-temperature farming of tomatoes has reduced and also the supply of tomatoes from other states have reduced. Due to this tomatoes prices have increased. Only 300 tons of tomatoes are coming to Chennai Koyambedu Market compared to the usual 800 tons of tomatoes. This has resulted in an increase in tomatoes price from 90 to 100 per kg. Poor and middle-class people are getting affected by this," the Minister added.

The price hike of tomatoes is temporary and would be controlled very soon, the Minister further said. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON