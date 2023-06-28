Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Tomato rates see 300% jump in 15 days

Chandigarh: Tomato rates see 300% jump in 15 days

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Jun 28, 2023 05:35 AM IST

Tomatoes, which cost ₹20 per kg around June 12, are now being sold at ₹80 per kg in the apni mandi, as per the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB). Officials say the prices are expected to go up further due to rise in temperature which adversely affected its production and the onset of monsoons, which affects supply from the mountains

The high mercury levels over the past few days has adversely affected the supply of tomatoes, leading to its prices seeing an almost 300% jump over the past 15 days.

The high mercury levels over the past few days has adversely affected the supply of tomatoes, leading to its prices seeing an almost 300% jump over the past 15 days. (PTI)
The high mercury levels over the past few days has adversely affected the supply of tomatoes, leading to its prices seeing an almost 300% jump over the past 15 days. (PTI)

Tomatoes, which cost 20 per kg around June 12, are now being sold at 80 per kg in the apni mandi, as per the Punjab Mandi Board (PMB). Officials say the prices are expected to go up further due to rise in temperature which adversely affected its production and the onset of monsoons, which affects supply from the mountains.

Harpreet Singh, a supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, said, “The production of locally grown tomatoes gets adversely affected due to increase in temperature and heatwave conditions. When local production stops, we import tomatoes from mountain areas but due to monsoon and sudden blockade on highways due to landslides, the supply gets erratic which leads to rise in the prices of tomatoes.”

He added that it will take another 10 to 15 days for the tomato rates to come down as it will depend on the supply to the apni mandi.

For the staple vegetables, the price witnessed only a little change (see box).

“Coriander production gets affected due to monsoons and though it costs 80 per kg on Tuesday, the rates will soar to 150 per kg in a day and touch 200 per kg on Thursday. It cost just 40, around 15 days ago,” said Harpreet Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
production
production
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out