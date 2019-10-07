Tough norms for organisers this time in Amritsar, sale of Ravana effigies plummets

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 01:17 IST

With the sale of Ravana effigies restricted in wake of the Amritsar train tragedy, numerous workmen have found themselves unemployed this festive season.

Last year on October 19, a train had mowed down 61 people and injured nearly a hundred who had gathered on the tracks for Dussehra celebrations at Dhobi Ghat near Jaura Phatak.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the administration has introduced a single-window for issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) to those who wish to organise Dussehra functions. Under the system, the office of the police commissioner consults the municipal corporation, Amritsar Development Authority, railways, canal department, district education officers, fire department and the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited before issuing an NOC. Only those who manage to procure an NOC and fulfil all criterion, including safety measures, are eligible to purchase the effigies.

This has been done to prevent residents from burning Ravana effigies in residential areas without permission, as was once the norm. These stringent measures have, however, rendered a large number of effigy makers without work. Famed for its effigies, the Lohgarh Gate market wears a forlorn look ahead of Dussehra, for the first-time in decades.

“Earlier, workers would begin making effigies months before the festival. However, due to the administration’s restrictions, the sale of the effigies have been affected this year. We usually sold around 100 effigies of Ravana but this time we have only made 10 effigies as most Dussehra committees were disallowed from holding celebrations,” said Vinod Kumar, an effigy maker.

“We have also reduced the height of effigies from 130ft to 100 ft as per the administration’s directions”, said Kumar.

Another effigy maker, Suresh Kumar, who has been in the business for 25 years, said, “Our business has been severely affected. Earlier, we would make extra effigies of smaller heights, which could be burnt in residential areas. However, this time the police has warned us against the same.”

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 01:17 IST