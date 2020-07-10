e-paper
Home / Cities / Tractor snatched in Mohali’s Saneta village, three booked

Tractor snatched in Mohali’s Saneta village, three booked

UP native was on his way to Jagadhri in Haryana to deliver the new Swaraj 855 tractor, when he was waylaid.

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three unidentified man snatched a new tractor from an Uttar Pradesh man near Saneta village on Thursday night.

The victim, Mahipal, a native of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he was on his way to Jagadhri in Haryana to deliver the new Swaraj 855 tractor.

When he reached the Landran-Banur road, three men on a motorcycle intercepted him and threatened to handover the vehicle to them. One of the accused then took his tractor and the trio sped away.

“We have started the investigation. CCTV footage from near the crime spot is being scrutinised to track the snatchers,” said Mohali DSP (City 2) Deep Kamal.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Sohana police station.

