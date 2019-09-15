Traffic DSP, scooterist come to blows in Chandigarh

cities

A high drama was witnessed on Saturday as deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic central) SPS Sondhi came to blows with a scooterist found flouting norms at the Kiran Theatre light point in Sector 22.

This is the first case of enforcement of traffic rules turning violent since the implementation of the stricter Motor Vehicle Act on September 1.

The scooterist has been identified as Shivnath, 32, who is a nursing officer at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Nath had come to Sector 22 with his wife and two children to attend a parent-teacher meeting at Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya. The family, which resides in Sarangpur, had stopped at the light point while returning from the school around noon. Shivnath’s wife and kids were without helmets, even as the amended Act makes them mandatory for women besides children above the age of four. Only turbaned Sikhs (both men and women) are exempted.

Meanwhile, DSP Sondhi, who after a leave had returned to duty on Saturday, was on his way to the traffic police lines in Sector 29 from his house in Sector 22 for a meeting with senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand. On seeing Shivnath’s overloaded scooter and his wife and kids without helmets, he asked his driver to stop the car besides them.

What followed is not clear as both the DSP and Shivnath have lodged counter-complaints against each other, but it ended in a brawl. The facts will become clear after an inquiry.

What the cop said

According to Sondhi, who was in his civvies, he told Shivnath in a “good-natured way” to be more responsible and make his family drive with helmets. However, Shivnath allegedly answered rudely that he is too poor to purchase a four-wheeler or additional helmets.

When Sondhi asked him to show documents of his vehicle, he allegedly refused, even upon his wife’s insistence. As the DSP warned him of a challan, Shivnath allegedly held him by his collar. Upon this, Sondhi pushed him, and Shivnath’s wife too pulled him back. In the melee, Shivnath got injured. As people started gathering there, the DSP drove away to attend the meeting.

“I had just done my duty and asked the motorist to be more mindful of his wife and children’s safety. He overreacted and had no qualms about even manhandling a DSP,” said Sondhi.

Shivnath, 32, was left with a broken nose.

The counter allegation

However, Shivnath in his complaint said Sondhi was rude to him and assaulted him. The DSP allegedly told the PGIMER staffer that “you people don’t improve,” before asking him to park on the roadside.

When Shivnath said he didn’t have enough money to buy a four-wheeler, Sondhi’s three guards allegedly held his arms and throat while the DSP punched him in the face.

According to the complaint, Shivnath’s wife was also hurt when she tried to intervene. Onlookers stopped the fight while Shivnath called the police control room. It took the PCR team 10 minutes to reach the spot. Claiming that action should be taken against whoever is in the wrong, Shivnath said: “My wife was not wearing a helmet, and we are still not clear whether you can challaned for it. I was not asked to show my documents even once and wasn’t told what rules I had broken.”

A shopkeeper, who witnessed the brawl but did not want to be named, said: “The scooterist didn’t realise he was talking to a DSP, who was in his civvies. The argument heated up because of it.” A police spokesperson said Sondhi is a gazetted officer and is allowed to be in his civvies on Saturdays and Sundays.

No FIR yet, probe on

Both Sondhi and Shivnath submitted complaints against each other at the Sector 17 police station. The two also went to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where their medical examination was done.

However, police have not registered a case yet. Officials said they have recorded the statements of both parties. “We are scrutinising CCTV footage of the incident,” an investigating official said.

Meanwhile, the SSP (traffic) has been tasked with conducting an inquiry.

UT deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said: “SSP Shashank Anand has been asked to prepare a detailed inquiry report on the incident to unearth the facts. Once it is done, further action will be taken.”

Anand said: “I have requested the Sector 17 police to send a factual report, which I am yet to receive. Action will be taken impartially, based on this report.”

Also, coming out in support of Shivnath, the PGI Nurse Welfare Association has sent a complaint via email to the UT adviser, director general of police and advocate general. Stating that Sondhi misbehaved with Shivnath, the association sought action against the police officer and warned of holding a protest along with nurses of other government hospitals in the city.

