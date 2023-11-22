Train services on TN's Nilgiri Mountain rail route halted due to rains, landslide

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ANI |
Nov 22, 2023 05:07 PM IST

Because of the bad climate, a mudslide occurred and debris blocked the track at Hillguro between Kallar and Runnimedu.

Indian Railways on Wednesday suspended train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Rail Route (NMR) between Coonoor and Mettupalayam following heavy rainfall and landslides, that affected the century-old rail rout.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway: It stretches from Mettupalayam to Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Built-in 1908, the train passes through 16 tunnels and across 250 bridges in the Nilgiri mountain ranges. (File)(Instagram/@brav0juliett)

Because of the bad climate, a mudslide occurred and debris blocked the track at Hillguro between Kallar and Runnimedu, officials with railways South Salem Division said.

As the Meteorological Department has announced that the rain will continue in this situation, the mountain train service has been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Notably, Several areas of the state of Tamil Nadu remain inundated after hours of heavy to moderate rainfall in the region. Water entered houses and markets in the low-lying residential areas of Erode district due to heavy rainfall throughout the night.

Water entered almost fifty houses in the Annai Sathya Nagar locality in Erode after moderate to heavy rain last midnight.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. IMD stated that more than 10 districts in Tamil Nadu are more likely to receive heavy rain from time to time due to weather change.

"Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd", IMD said in a post on X.

