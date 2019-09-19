Transgender appointed as India’s first corporate house MD

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:03 IST

Mumbai-based transgender Amruta Soni, has earned the distinction of being country’s first third gender person to be appointed as a corporate house MD.

Soni, who was in Gorakhpur to address a gathering of LGBT community to mark the completion of one year of 2018 SC’s landmark judgment decriminalising consensual gay sex, has been appointed as managing director of Patna-based Adya Security Services on Wednesday. The programme was organised under the joint aegis of Humsafar Trust and Ekta Sewa Sanstha; the NGOs work for the rights of LGBT community. Humsafar Trust programme officer Gautam Yadav also attended the event.

“They contacted me and requested me to join the company under its diversification policy. As an employee, I will be dealing with management, operations, and HR-related activities including recruitment,” said Soni, who hogged the limelight in 2015, when she was appointed as the first transgender advocacy officer of National AIDS Control Society in Punjab, Haryana, Chhatisgarh to spread awareness about HIV. Soni, an MBA graduate, however, didn’t disclose the package.

Earlier, addressing the LGBT community, Soni told them about rights granted to them under NALSA Act, from their right in parents’ property and treatment to legal aid in case of oppression and rejection.

Narrating her success story, she talked about how she overcame obstacles after being shunned by parents at the age of 16, when she faced total rejection as third gender child. Despite odds, she went on to complete her masters and motivated others in her community to pursue higher education, as it was the only way to fight oppression, social discrimination and injustice.

“My father was an IAS officer and wanted me to become the same. But when they found me of the third gender, they refused to tolerate me anymore and stopped my studies. I then sought deeksha from my Guru,” she said.

In 2012, she was almost shattered when she tested HIV positive but she fought again.

Life took another turn in November last, when a doctor from Patna proposed marriage to her and she fell so deeply in love with him that he would even harm herself fearing rejection. “I am lucky that my husband chose me despite knowing that I am a transgender and HIV positive,” she said.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 19:03 IST