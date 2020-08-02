Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making or faking news

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:37 IST

PUNJAB SCHOOL EDUCATION BOARD BOSS TAKES TIME LOCATING OFFICE

Newly appointed Punjab School Education Board chairman Yog Raj, 59, took time finding his office in Phase 8, Mohali, on Friday as it was his first visit to the PSEB headquarters. He admitted that though he had studied from a school in Faridkot district affiliated to the PSEB, he had never got a chance to visit its office.

REPORTING MC PROCEEDINGS A TOUGH JOB IN COVID TIMES

In Covid times, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation general house meetings are being conducted via video-conference. Though safe, and convenient, for MC officials and councillors, journalists are finding it harder to cover proceedings because the MC has refused to share the video conference link with them. Journalists who go to the MC office to watch the proceedings on the video screen set up have a tougher task on hand. The video stream quality is so poor that they can hardly make out what’s happening. An MC official admits, “There is one broadband line and more than 300 computers are running on it.” So by the end of the meeting, journalists are struggling to make sense of the proceedings. It’s like putting the pieces of a puzzle together. No wonder Chandigarh is struggling to become a smart city!

UT’S OPEN BORDERS ARE A PROBLEM ON THE GROUND, NOT ON PAPER

Senior UT administration officials have been blaming Chandigarh’s open borders for the rise in Covid-19 cases. But the latest steps the administration has taken, such as curtailing market timings by an hour and closing Sukhna Lake on weekends, have little to do with the open borders. Though war room press notes claim screening at borders is being practised, the situation on the ground is different. “Some senior officials don’t understand the principle of cause and effect. If you want to stop an effect (increase in cases), you need to address the cause (open borders). Screening at borders should be stringent and a priority,” said a UT official, requesting anonymity.

LOW-KEY SENDOFF FOR HIGH-PROFILE DIG, TRAFFIC, SHASHANK ANAND

The farewell of high-profile Chandigarh Traffic Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Shashank Anand was a low-key affair amid Covid-19 safety guidelines. The guest list for the lunch hosted for Anand was limited to IPS officers and a DSP of Chandigarh Police. “Being a law enforcement agency, we had to keep all protocols in mind to avoid negative media attention,” said a senior UT police official with a smile. The announcement of Anand’s transfer left many netizens disappointed with some terming it a “grave loss” for Chandigarh. UT adviser Manoj Parida, Chandigarh mayor Raj Bala Malik and SSP Nilambari Jagadale congratulated Anand on his successful three-year tenure. The 2006-batch IPS officer of Haryana cadre has returned to his parent state.

FAMILY OF CORONA WARRIORS ALLEGES APATHY

Even as the UT administration prepares to honour corona warriors on Independence Day, one such family in home quarantine in Sector 46, Chandigarh, has alleged official apathy. Ravneet Dhaliwal, whose father is a Chandigarh Police inspector, took to social media recently to share the hardship her father faced before his Covid test and once he tested positive. Ravneet and her mother also tested positive. She claimed the authorities at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, were rude and apathetic.

1,200 DUSTBINS FOR PGI CAMPUS HOUSEHOLDS

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Campus Residents Welfare Society and the hospital administration department distributed 1,200 dustbins among campus households. Each household has been given a green and a blue dustbin for wet and dry waste, respectively, to ensure waste is segregated at source.

Contributed by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh and Amanjeet Singh