Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:56 IST

How UT went the Haryana way on Covid curbs

After threatening to act for more than a month, the UT administration finally did, albeit partially. The city has been seeing a surge in Covid cases since July. Even after Punjab announced lockdown measures on August 20, senior UT administration officials maintained there would be no weekend lockdown, and they would wait for Union home ministry’s directions. That was August 21 afternoon. By evening, neighbouring Haryana announced weekend restrictions Around 10pm, the administration decided on weekend curbs. “There was a lot of pressure to take some action as cases are on the rise but we wanted to avoid a lockdown. Finally, we took the Haryana route,” a senior UT official said.

Weekend restrictions an absurd idea: Health experts

Many in the UT health department see the weekend restrictions as a knee-jerk reaction to the rising Covid-19 cases. A senior health official said it seems every action or reaction is to show concern in the media. Only a sustained lockdown of at least two weeks can slow down the spread. Another official said there can be no absurd idea than announcing restrictions for two days. “It will result in anything except stopping the infection from spreading,” he said.

UT adviser Manoj Parida caught on the wrong foot.

When Parida took back birthday greetings

UT adviser Manoj Parida likes to speak his mind on Twitter but the other day, he was caught on the wrong foot. Soon after he greeted a Twitter user on her birthday, the adviser was accosted by the Chandigarh resident who complained that she had not received any response to her complaints which was more important than birthday tweets. Beating a hasty retreat, the adviser commented that he had now ‘withdrawn’ his birthday wishes.

Outgoing SSP goes gaga over City Beautiful

“You can leave City Beautiful but it will always remain in your heart,” tweeted Chandigarh’s first woman senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagadale as she relinquished charge after completing her three-year tenure. In a series of tweets, Nilambari expressed gratitude to everyone from the UT administrator, adviser, DGP, Chandigarh Police officials to the aam janta of Chandigarh. With the wish to “serve you in future”, she was full of praise for the people of Chandigarh with whom she had worked closely during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her tweets left many surprised as she had not been that active on social media for most part of her tenure.

Chandigarh-based Lucy Mary McDermott turned 100 on August 20.

At 100, it’s a life of no regrets for Lucy

Chandigarh-based Lucy Mary McDermott turned 100 on August 20. “I have lived a life of no regrets,” says Lucy, sharing the secret of her longevity. While the rest of her family, which stays in Sector 48, was disappointed that her grand birthday celebrations had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lucy enjoyed her day, saying: “It’s just another pandemic. Life moves on.” An Anglo Indian, most of Lucy’s relatives stay abroad and she was particularly excited about meeting youngsters in the family. Born in 1920, Lucy has seen World War II, the communal riots of Kolkata in 1946, Independence in 1947 besides living through the influenza pandemic and plague epidemic of the last century.

A resident’s thumbs up to Chandigarh administration

Even as many highlight difficulties they have been facing in Covid times, Chandigarh resident Chandrika Budhiraja is all praise for the administration. She returned from New York in July-end and says it’s all thanks to the proactive efforts of UT officials. Unable to get much help from the Indian embassy in the US, she directly contacted Chandigarh administration when the then nodal officer for foreign returnees, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Shashank Anand, guided her through the process. She was escorted from the Delhi airport to Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17 where she was quarantined for a week. She complimented Jatinder Malik, the nodal officer in-charge at the hotel, for the maintenance, meals and facilities for all occupants. She decided to come forward as she felt people were criticising the administration too much when the officials were in fact doing a good job, especially for foreign returnees like her.

Honour or an afterthought, ask miffed RWAs

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are peeved with the manner in which Chandigarh administration chose to honour them a week after Independence Day. An RWA president narrated how they were called to the office of a UT administration official to collect their certificate on August 21. “We felt like it was an afterthought. They chose to do the honours almost a week after the function. We were just doing our job and we have told the administration that we will not be accepting any certificates from them now,” he said.

Reverse learning, in online mode

Online teaching in Covid times has made many a professor remember their early days at teaching. Keshav Malhotra, a professor at Panjab University, admits he often feels like his days as an assistant professor have returned. That’s because online teaching has made him work, and learn more. It involves experimenting with technology. He says he needs more time and effort to prepare for delivering lectures through the virtual mode.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh Salyal and Dar Ovais