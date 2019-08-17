Tricity’s Anjum, Gurpreet to get Arjuna Award

cities

Ace shooter Anjum Moudgil, 25, and professional footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, 27, are among 19 sportspersons nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award on Saturday.

A Chandigarh resident, Anjum is a sub-inspector in Punjab Police. Gurpreet is from Mohali and like Anjum has completed his higher studies from DAV College, Sector 10.

“I have just landed in India after competing in the World Police Games in China and tomorrow I will be leaving for the World Cup to be held in Rio,” said Anjum, who will have to give the award ceremony (to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on August 29) a miss. “So, I have mixed feelings,” she said.

“I am excited and it is a moment to celebrate, but because of the shooting commitment, I have no choice but to miss the ceremony. I am feeling bad for that reason,” said Moudgil, who last year became the first Indian athlete to grab a berth for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 25-year-old shooter will be competing in the 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 position in the Rio World Cup. “The award has come at the right time. It is part of the journey and I hope it will motivate me to do better in future,” she said.

Sandhu, who is a regular face in the national squad since 2011, is the first Indian footballer to play in the European top league. The goalkeeper is presently playing for the Bengaluru FC in the country’s top India Super League.

