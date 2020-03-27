e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Two arrested in Pune for hoarding, selling masks at hiked prices

Two arrested in Pune for hoarding, selling masks at hiked prices

Total cost of confiscated masks is estimated to be Rs 4,30,445, said senior inspector Arun Vaykar of Pune Unit 1 crime branch.

pune Updated: Mar 27, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The officials of Pune Unit 1 raided a godown in Somwar Peth and confiscated 17,805 masks on Thursday.
The officials of Pune Unit 1 raided a godown in Somwar Peth and confiscated 17,805 masks on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

PUNE: Crime branch officials on Thursday booked two persons for selling masks at hiked costs in Pune. The officials of Unit 1 raided a godown in Somwar Peth and confiscated 17,805 masks on Thursday.

“Yesterday night [Thursday] Unit 1 officials raided one godown at Narpatgiri chowk and arrested two for black marketing of 17,805 face masks,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

The warehouse in Pavitra Enclave building is owned by Home Link Enterprises. The booked duo was identified as Bhupesh Omprakash Gupta, owner of the store, and office boy Rohan Ajay Shukla, both residents of Pinglevasti near Mundhwa road in Pune. They had been hoarding masks and selling it at a hiked price since March 21, according to the police.

The seized masks included white N-90 masks; yellow N-95; and blue, white and green two-ply surgical masks. The total cost of the masks was estimated to be Rs 4,30,445, said senior inspector Arun Vaykar of Unit 1 crime branch, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along with Section 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station.

top news
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
All domestic, non-scheduled and private flight operations suspended till April 14: DGCA
Covid-19 updates: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Covid-19 updates: UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement on TV
Over 197 million watched PM’s Covid-19 lockdown announcement on TV
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Supreme Court gives carmakers 10-day window after lockdown to sell BS 4 stock
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Here’s why iPhone users may want to skip the latest iOS update
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
Highest COVID-19 cases in US: Donald Trump takes a veiled jibe at China
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news