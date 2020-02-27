Two city archers win medals at Khelo India University Games

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 21:44 IST

Gurugram: Priyanka Thakran, a 23-year-old archer from the city, on Wednesday bagged two medals, gold as well as silver, in archery at the Khelo India University Games, 2020, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Along with Thakran, Harsh Parashar, another city player, won a bronze medal in the same competition.

Thakran won gold in individual recurve event and silver in mix team event, while Parashar, 18, bagged bronze in compound round. Both the players are residents of Sector 46.

Thakran started playing this game six years ago and today trains at Centre of Excellence, Kolkata. “I first started playing archery around six years back. In my first two-three rounds, I was able to catch the eyes of everyone,” said Thakran. She went on to train for three to four hours daily after being bitten by the love for this game.

Unlike Thakran who has always been an archer, Parashar took up this game after competing at the district level in basketball. “Initially, I used to play basketball. One day my coach didn’t come and I picked up a bow and arrow lying in the field. I gave it a try and fell in love with archery,” he said.

Thakran is presently pursuing MCom from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak. “Studies are important for me, but doing well in archery is my first priority. I’m glad that I have been doing well in the last few tournaments,” said Thakran. She is preparing herself to take part in trials for upcoming tournaments. Parashar is pursuing BCom from Ramjas College, Delhi University. “I am interested in studies, but performing well at the international stage is my goal,” said Parashar.

Training for the games has always been a key for the two city players. Parashar puts in around three to four hours daily. “Every day, I put in four hours. Hand and eye coordination, along with concentration, is the key to doing well while playing archery,” said Parashar.

The two archers were first spotted by coach Kapil Kaushik who trained them to pick up a bow and arrow. “Both the players competed against the best players in the country. The two players have the talent to make it to the international level,” said Kaushik.

Both the players are training to compete in upcoming trials for international tournaments this year.