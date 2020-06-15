Two crematorium staffers in Thane test positive for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 01:33 IST

Thane recorded 134 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, of whom two are employees of the Jawahar Baugh Crematorium near Thane railway station. The total cases in Thane now reached to 5,139.

According to officials, around 80% of Thane’s Covid-19 victims were cremated at the Jawahar Baugh Crematorium.

“One of the employees of the crematorium showed symptoms, following which he underwent a test and was found positive for the virus. The other employees were also then tested, of which one result came positive. The duo are undergoing treatment at a Covid hospital,” a civic official said.

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) alleged that crematorium employees who handle bodies of Covid-19 patients are not given proper safety gears, putting them at a great risk of infection.

Refuting allegations, TMC deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi said, “We provided safety gears to all employees who are on our payroll as well as those on contract. But we will check on the claims of shortage of personal protective equipment gears and ensure that all employees have proper safety kits.”

Meanwhile, the city also reported five deaths on Sunday, taking the total toll to 158.

In neighbouring Kalyan and Dombivli, 101 new coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total cases to 2,149 in the twin cities.

With three more deaths, the total death toll now stands at 60 in Kalyan and Dombivli.