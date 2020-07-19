Two dead in Mohali, Covid-19 cases breach 500 mark

cities

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 01:48 IST

District’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 11 with two men succumbing to the virus on Saturday.

Mohali also confirmed 21 fresh cases, causing the district count to breach the 500 mark.

Of the 513 confirmed cases now, 318 have recovered and 11 have succumbed to the virus. The district has 185 active cases.

Among those dead is a 43-year-old man from Preet Colony, Zirakpur. He traded in building construction material. “He had diabetes and was also suffering from typhoid,” said Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali. The patient was under treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The other deceased, an 82-year-old man from Kharar, breathed his last at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He was admitted there with acute hypertension and tested positive thereafter.

Private hospital sealed

The fresh cases on Saturday included seven staff members of Sohana Eye and Super Specialty Charitable Hospital, Sector 77.

Health authorities declared the hospital a containment zone and sealed the entire complex.

Earlier on July 15, nine nurses and two doctors of the same hospital had tested positive for Covid 19.

The remaining cases were reported from Sector 69, Sunny Enclave, Kharar; AOM Enclave, Kharar; Dhakoli, Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur; High Land Park, Zirakpur; and Peer Muchhala tested positive.

“The extensive sampling and contact tracing has brought to fore 21 new Covid-19 cases,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

“In view of recent spike in cases, sampling has been intensified and extensive contact tracing is afoot to curtail the spread of infection,” he said.

Two positive in Panchkula

Panchkula Two persons tested positive in Panchkula on Saturday. They are a 27-year-old resident of Sector 15 and an employee of Haryana Public Service Commission. With this, the district’s count is now 242, of which 110 cases are active.