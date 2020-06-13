Two deaths, 148 new Covid-19 cases reported in J&K

cities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 21:41 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported two more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 148 more people tested positive for the virus, taking the total number of cases to 4,878, officials said.

Officials said a retired doctor from Srinagar and 65-year-old man from south Kashmir have succumbed to the disease. With this, the death toll in the Union territory has risen to 55.

The retired doctor was admitted at JVC SKIMS hospital and died on Friday morning. He had returned to Kashmir after working in Middle East for two decades. Doctors said he was on ventilation support and his condition deteriorated due to comorbidities.

Srinagar nodal officer said a 65-year-old man who was admitted at SMHS hospital has also died due to the virus.

Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Reyaz Ahmad Untoo, said with the emergence of more cases in Kashmir, several hospitals, including SKIMS Hospital Bemina, have been designated for treatment of Covid-19 patients. “So far, 415 patients were admitted at the hospital. Out of these, 310 were discharged after recovery,” he added.

“With 176 bed capacity at present, SKIMS Bemina is the biggest Covid hospital in Kashmir. The hospital has registered 75% recovery rate and less than 0.5 mortality rate so far,” he said.

“Patients with comorbidities like high blood pressure, diabetes, hypertension, orthopedic patients etc are also admitted at the hospital. Around 20-30 patients with 50-56 percent saturation level needed oxygen and have recovered,” Dr Untoo said.

22 CRPF personnel test positive in south Kashmir

At least 22 CRPF personnel from several battalions have tested positive for coronavirus in south Kashmir, officials said.The health authorities had collected samples from CRPF personnel from various battalions at Uranhall in south Kashmir, out of which test results for 22 samples have come out as positive. None of these troopers have any recent travel history, the officials added. The contact tracing of the COVID-19 positive CRPF personnel has been started so that those who came in contact with them can be quarantined, they said.

Markets in Srinagar open with safety measures

Markets in Srinagar reopened on Saturday after remaining closed for nearly three months due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

They said the decision to reopen the markets was taken by the district administration after deliberations with various trade and business bodies.

The administration asked the markets to adhere to the necessary standard operating procedures and has come out with a detailed schedule for the opening of various sectors.

While chemist shops, book shops, departmental stores, etc. have been allowed to remain open throughout the day from Monday to Saturday, shops selling readymade garments, cosmetics, footwear and jewellery will remain open from 11 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the officials said.

Similarly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, beauty parlours, service stations and shops selling handicrafts, handloom, hardware, building material and furniture would remain open, they said.

With agency inputs