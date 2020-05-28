Two drug peddlers arrested with 1.2kg opium in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:30 IST

A Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Jagraon on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 1.2kg opium from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Singh alias Vicky of Mughalpura and Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Model Town, Hoshiarpur.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that on the basis of a tip-off, a team of CIA Jagraon had installed a checkpoint near Chaukiman police post and stopped a pick-up truck. During checking, the team found opium hidden in a black coloured polybag, he said.

WERE ON WAY TO SUPPLY DRUGS TO CUSTOMERS

The SSP also said, “The accused are regular offenders and supply opium from different states to different cities of Punjab. Before their arrest, they were on their way to supply the drugs to their customers in Jagraon and Moga.”

The accused are being questioned and a case has been registered under Sections 18/25/61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sadar Jagraon police station.