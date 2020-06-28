e-paper
Home / Cities / Two elderly women among 11 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and around

Two elderly women among 11 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and around

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh along with a team of senior health officials visiting affected areas in Dera Bassi, and three other micro containment zones—Harmilap Nagar, Baltana and Sector 91—in Mohali on Saturday.
Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh along with a team of senior health officials visiting affected areas in Dera Bassi, and three other micro containment zones—Harmilap Nagar, Baltana and Sector 91—in Mohali on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Eleven fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Saturday.

While three, including a 76-year-old woman, were found infected in Chandigarh, a non-resident Indian is among four people who tested positive in Mohali. Meanwhile, four cases, including that of a 80-year-old woman, surfaced in Panchkula district.

The number of confirmed cases have climbed to 428, 246 and 109 in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, respectively.

Chandigarh health officials said the elderly woman who tested positive is staying with her four family members in Sector 30. She has four more family contacts in Sector 25 as well. All eight people have been sampled.

A 31-year-old woman from Sector 46 has also tested positive. Her two family members were sampled. Another woman, aged 45, who resides in Sector 41, tested positive at the Mohali civil hospital. Her two family contacts are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, officials said four contacts of the 37-year-old Panjab University staffer who was found infected earlier this week have tested negative. There are 87 active cases in the city.

Among the fresh cases in Mohali, there are two women — 24-year-old from Naba village and 26-year-old from Dharamgarh in Dera Bassi — who tested positive after delivering babies at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A 22-year-old youth from Mubarakpur in Dera Bassi was also found infected after reporting to hospital with flu-like symptoms. The fourth case is of a 51-year-old merchant navy officer who had recently returned home from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, six people were discharged after recovering from Covid-19, bringing the number of active cases to 52.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh along with a team of senior health officials visited a meat factory at Behra village in Dera Bassi, where five women workers have been reported to be affected so far. He ordered random sampling of all the factory workers to check the spread of the disease. The village has been turned into a micro containment zone. The team also visited three other micro containment zones: Harmilap Nagar, Baltana and Sector 91 in Mohali. Dr Manjit Singh said no outsider was being allowed to enter these zones.

In Panchkula, 53-year-old mother and 80-year-old grandmother of an already infected man tested positive at Kot village in Barwala. The man had returned from Lucknow on June 19.

A 36-year-old man from Beer Ghaggar village was also found infected, days after his wife and daughter tested positive. The fourth case is of a 25-year-old woman from Mahadev Colony in Panchkula. There are 59 active cases in the district.

