Two fall to death from flyover after bike hits railing

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 22:30 IST

Two bike-borne hotel employees died after falling off a flyover in Vibhuti Khand in the wee hours of Monday. The incident occurred when the two-wheeler they were riding rammed into a railing, said police.

A colleague travelling with the duo was injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Harshvardhan Singh 28, and Akshay Kumar 26. The third person, Rahul, got stuck in the railing and sustained injuries. None of them were wearing helmet, said Rajiv Dwivedi, SHO, Vibhuti Khand police station.

The three were rushed to the hospital where Harshvardhan and Akhsay were declared brought dead while Rahul was admitted for medical care.

The trio used to organise events at a hotel in Gomti Nagar. They were returning from there when the accident occurred. “The accident took place around 3am. It appears that the rider was over speeding and could not control the vehicle,” said the SHO.

Harshvardhan of Gonda district lived in a rented accommodation with his brother Dhirendra.

Akshay, a native of Pratapgarh, lived in Chinhat. The police also informed his family members about the incident.

In August, two persons died and another was injured in a similar mishap near the same spot.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 22:30 IST