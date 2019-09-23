e-paper
Monday, Sep 23, 2019

Two held with 50,000 intoxicating capsules in Gurdaspur

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2019 01:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurdaspur narcotics cell has recovered 50,000 intoxicating capsules and 700 tablets from two youth during a naka on Geeta Bhavan Road near Jhulna Mahal on Saturday night.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwinder Kumar on Sunday said that the accused, who were riding a motorcycle, tried to flee when they saw narcotics cell cops, however the officers nabbed them.

The DSP said that a plastic bag was recovered from him which was carrying intoxicants.

He said that the arrested youth, both in their early twenties, were identified as Saurav Kumar, resident of Galli Bath Wali in Gurdaspur, and Navdeep Singh resident of Shekhupur village under sadar police station, Gurdaspur.

The DSP told that a case under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them at the city police station.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 01:40 IST

