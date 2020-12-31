Two killed, 3 injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune e-way

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:36 IST

Two senior citizens were killed and three people, including two children, were injured after their car rammed into a crash barrier on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday night. This is the third fatal accident on the expressway within a period of 24 hours.

The victims are 70-year-old Motiram Motiwale and his wife Usha, 65. The couple along with their daughter-in-law Mohini and grandchildren Khushi, 12, and two-year-old Shaan had gone to Pune to attend a ceremony at a relatives’ house.

According to Khopoli police, the family had booked a cab from Pune to return to Chakala, Andheri (East) on Sunday night.

Raigad traffic police said the incident took place when the car was near Borghat around 11.38pm as the driver allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into the barrier. The barrier pierced through the left part of the car, fatally injuring Motiram and Usha.

“Motiram was seated next to the driver with his grandson while the woman and the girl were in back seats. We have registered a case against the cab driver for causing death due to negligence,” said Dhanaji Kshirsagar, senior inspector at Khopoli police station.

The driver has been identified as Kiran Gursund, police said.

Mohini and her children, who sustained serious injuries, are admitted at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Of the two other accidents, one took place around 12.30pm, when a truck driver, Satish Gaikwad, crashed his vehicle near Khopoli exit on the highway. Gaikwad and two others died in the incident.

In the other mishap, a tempo crashed into a broken down truck at 3am near Chowk village, killing Nizamuddin Shaikh, the tempo cleaner.