Two killed, four injured in accident in Greater Noida

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:29 IST

Greater Noida: An 8-month-old infant and the driver of a speeding car were killed, and four other occupants injured after the driver lost control of the vehicle while overtaking a truck and hit a tree in Badalpur area on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Gaurav Bhati, 25, the driver, and Seenu, the infant. The child’s mother Pooja, 22, father Sonu, 25, brother Binny, 2, and uncle Ankit,22 , were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. The family, residents of Dadri, had hired the car to visit their in-laws’ place in Loni. They were returning home when the accident took place.

Patnish Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said police received information about the accident from a passerby around 8.45pm. “A police team was immediately sent to the spot. The team rescued the victims and admitted them to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where two persons later died,” he said.

Kumar said according to local people, the car was speeding and lost control of the vehicle while overtaking a truck and hit a tree.

Kapil Kumar, Sonu’s cousin, said Gaurav is a neighbour and he owns a car. “My brother, Sonu, had taken the car to visit his in-laws’ house in Loni with family members. Gaurav was driving the car when the accident took place. Sonu had called me in the evening that they were leaving Loni for Dadri. We were waiting for them when police called and informed us about the accident,” he said.

The SHO said Gaurav and Sonu were seated in the front while the other four persons were in the rear. “Sonu has also suffered serious injuries to his head and body and is admitted to the ICU,” he said.

He said that the other three injured are stable and recovering at the hospital.

Police said they have not received any complaint from the family. “Primary investigation shows that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the tree, which resulted in fatalities. The victim family has not given any complaint in the matter,” SHO Kumar said.

The two bodies were handed over to family after autopsy.