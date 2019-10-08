Two killed in road accident; three hurt in hit-and-run in Thane district

cities

Two people were killed after a truck rammed into their scooter on the Mumbra-Panvel road on Sunday morning. The truck driver is absconding, but the Shil Daighar police have traced his vehicle.

The incident occurred around 9am when Mohammed Khan, 41, and his wife Saba Khan, 38, were travelling towards Panvel on their scooter.

“According to onlookers, the truck driver was riding rashly and in an attempt to overtake the bike, hit the couple. Both fell and died on the spot,” said an officer from Shil Daighar police station.

In another road accident on Saturday, a 30-year-old woman and her two children suffered injuries after a school bus hit their two-wheeler on the Savarkar flyover in Badlapur (East) and then fled the scene.

The Badlapur police station registered a case against the unknown bus driver under sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, around 1.05pm, the woman was travelling towards her residence at Morya Nagari, Shirgaon, Badlapur (East) with her seven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son on her two-wheeler. The school bus hit the bike from behind causing the trio to fall and get injured.

“The driver is not yet caught, however, we are searching for him. He was driving negligently and hit the two-wheeler,” said an officer of Badlapur police station.

