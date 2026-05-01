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Two men get jail term for hoisting Khalistani flag on government building in Punjab: NIA

Two men get jail term for hoisting Khalistani flag on government building in Punjab: NIA

Published on: May 01, 2026 02:19 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A special National Investigation Agency court has convicted and sentenced two men to imprisonment for hoisting a Khalistani flag on a government building in Punjab's Moga at the instigation of Sikhs for Justice general counsel and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Two men get jail term for hoisting Khalistani flag on government building in Punjab: NIA

The accused, identified as Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh, residents of Moga, have been sentenced to five years and six months in jail, along with a fine of 16,000 each, by the court at SAS Nagar in Mohali, a statement issued by the NIA said.

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted the duo, along with two other arrested accused, and two USA-based absconders Pannun and his associate Rana Singh alias Harpreet Singh.

Pannu and Harpreet, also a member of the SFJ, were declared proclaimed offenders in the case by the Mohali special court in 2021.

The case pertains to a 2020 incident in which Inderjeet and Jaspal hoisted a Khalistani flag at the deputy commissioner's office in Moga on August 14, a day ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national investigation agency
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