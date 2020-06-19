e-paper
Home / Cities / Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali

Two men killed in bike-SUV collision in Mohali

The deceased were triple riding the bike with another friend, who suffered fractures in both legs; SUV driver has been arrested.

cities Updated: Jun 19, 2020 01:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Two men were killed and their friend was seriously injured after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle on the Sector 78/79 dividing road on Wednesday night.

Police said Sunil Kumar, 23, and Rinkle, both from Jalalabad, Punjab, and Shubham Kumar, 24, of Jammu were triple riding the bike when a speeding Jeep Compass driven by Abhishek, 30, of Hoshiarpur, collided with their two-wheeler.

The impact of the crash killed Sunil and Shubam on the spot, while Rinkle suffered fractures in both legs. The trio worked in film production and lived in a rented house at Sambhalki village. Abhishek was arrested on the spot. The autopsies were conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Thursday.

India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Covid update: China’s Beijing claim; India 1.6 lakh active cases; HCQ export
