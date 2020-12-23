e-paper
Home / Cities / Two Mohali cops arrested for loot bid at house in Sector 71

Two Mohali cops arrested for loot bid at house in Sector 71

Their accomplice and mastermind has been identified as a security guard

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A day after two cops were booked for attempt to murder for allegedly barging into Sector 71 resident Naresh Kumar’s house and trying to rob him at gunpoint on December 20, the Mohali police on Wednesday arrested them. Their accomplice and mastermind has also been identified.

Assistant sub-inspector Rashpreet Singh, who was posted at the Industrial Area police station, and constable Davinder Singh, posted at the Saneta police post, had committed the crime along with Vikas Sharma of Sambhalki village, Mohali.

Vikas worked as a security guard at JTPL City, Kharar, where Naresh was the manager, said police. Vikas allegedly told the two cops that Naresh kept a lot of money and valuables at his house, and was driving the car used to flee after the crime.

“We have arrested the cops and they will be produced in court on Thursday,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh. “They have been dismissed as they were found absent from duty during the time of loot and were also captured in CCTV footage recovered from the spot. The third accused has been identified and will be arrested soon.”

In his complaint to police, Naresh Kumar stated that on December 20 around 9.30pm, the inverter of his house broke down. When his son Pranav came out of the drawing room to check the inverter, two unidentified men entered the house posing as DSPs of the excise department. They were in police uniform.

One of them, later identified as ASI Rashpreet, pointed a pistol at him and asked him to hand over all gold and cash in the house. Meanwhile, they locked the door of the drawing room from inside.

When Naresh became suspicious and asked for a search warrant and their identity cards, the duo allegedly panicked and started beating him up. Rashpreet hit him several times on the head with the butt of a pistol. Naresh read Davinder’s name on his badge when the constable tried to grab him by the arms. After the failed loot bid, they fled the spot in a car waiting outside.

Naresh Kumar suffered injuries on his head and nose and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code besides under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Mataur police station.

