e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two nabbed with countrymade pistols, live cartridges in Mohali

Two nabbed with countrymade pistols, live cartridges in Mohali

A countrymade pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from Aiman, while Khush was also carrying a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges, besides a bullet proof jacket.

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

The crime investigating agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested two men with countrymade pistols, live cartridges and a bullet proof jacket in separate cases on Monday

The accused have been identified as Aiman, 33, of Libaspur, near Delhi, and Khush Kumar, alias Bholu, 20, of Amritsar.

While Aiman was arrested from Phase 6, Khush was nabbed in Kharar.

A countrymade pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from Aiman, while Khush was also carrying a countrymade pistol and two live cartridges, besides a bullet proof jacket.

Separate cases under the Arms Act were registered at the Phase 1 and Kharar police stations, respectively.

The accused were produced in court and sent to police remand till December 8 and 9, respectively.

According to police, both men were facing various cases of extortion, attempt to murder, NDPS Act and Arms Act.

Six cases under the Arms Act are registered against Aiman at Shalimar Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, and two cases against Khush at Keema Wala Gate and Sultanwind in Amritsar under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Official
India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Official
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
‘Congress’ boat sinking’: Shivraj Chouhan in attack on opposition over farmers’ stir
‘Congress’ boat sinking’: Shivraj Chouhan in attack on opposition over farmers’ stir
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Delhi records 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate dips 3.15%
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In