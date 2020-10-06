e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two new labour hostels to come up in Shimla

Two new labour hostels to come up in Shimla

The MC took the decision on the recommendation of its social justice committee

cities Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The Shimla municipal corporation (MC) has decided to build two labour hostels in Dhalli and Boileauganj localities to provide accommodation to migrant labourers at reasonable rates.

The MC took the decision on the recommendation of its social justice committee. Deputy mayor Shailendra Chauhan said that these labour hostels will help in developing Shimla as a smart city.

He said, “A large number of labourers work in Dhalli as there is a fruit market there. We have decided to build a labour hostel there as the area has no proper accommodation facilities. The construction work will start soon.”

“The migrant workers will be provided accommodation at these hostels at minimum rent,” he added. At present, there are as many as six labour hostels in the town and around 400 labourers are staying there.

Last year, the MC had hiked the rent of labour hostels to Rs 7,080 per annum that had enraged the workers. However, officials had claimed that the rent had not been hiked since 1986 and that the new rent was reasonable.

top news
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
‘Bengal recorded over 200 rapes, more than 600 kidnappings in August’: Guv
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In