Two senior citizens among nine Covid-19 cases in Mohali

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:58 IST

Two senior citizens were among nine fresh Covid-19 cases confirmed in Mohali, where the total confirmed cases are now 340.

The senior citizens are two men, aged 62 and 68, from Sector 127 and Sector 97, respectively.

Two cases were confirmed in Phase 9, including a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman. Phase 10 also reported a case of a 48-year-old woman. All three are contacts of positive patients.

A 42-year-old man was found positive in Sector 78 and a 30-year-old man in Sector 80. In the city’s periphery, a 32-year-old man from Zirakpur and a 19-year-old man from Dappar, Dera Bassi, were also confirmed infected.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients had been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. “We will be tracing their contacts and samples of their family members will be taken on Friday,” he said.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, bringing down the active cases to 81.

As many as 253 patients have recovered, while six have died due to the virus in the past four months.

Mohali CJM home quarantined

The chief judicial magistrate of Mohali, Deepika Singh, was home quarantined on Thursday after one of her close contacts tested positive.

Dr Singh said she will remain in quarantine at her Chandigarh residence till July 21. In her absence, her court duties will be discharged by Ruchi Swapan Sharma, judicial magistrate first class, Mohali.

10 staffers of SDM office quarantined

A day after sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Sehgal was found Covid-19 positive, the health department has home quarantined 10 officials of the SDM office located at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76.

“Though we have not sealed the office, we have quarantined 10 officials. Their samples have been collected and reported are awaited,” the civil surgeon said.

Two new cases in Panchkula, tally now 133

Panchkula confirmed two fresh Covid-19 patients on Thursday, and now has a total of 133 cases.

The patients are a 26-year-old man from Sector 7, and a 77-year-old man from Sector 7. The latter’s four family members were recently tested positive.

Of the 133 confirmed cases, 108 have recovered from the infection and discharged, while one person has died. There are now 24 active cases.

Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said 880 persons were under home quarantine, and foreign returnees were also quarantined at local hotels.