Two transgender persons among four murdered in Hyderabad in single night

Two transgender persons and two homeless persons were among four people found murdered in different areas here by unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday. The transgender persons were attacked at around 1 am on Wednesday under Tappachabutra Police Station limits; they were hit with stones and stabbed, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

"Both the deceased are transgender persons aged between 25 and 30," a police official said. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said the perpetrators of the crime against the transgender persons may have been intimately involved with them. The police are in the process of identifying the suspects, the official said, adding that they also found a knife used in stabbing the victims.

A double murder case was registered and further investigations are on. Two more persons -- homeless people who sleep on footpaths -- were killed after unidentified persons hit them with boulders when they were asleep on the roadside at different places under Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday morning, another police official said.

The identity of the two deceased persons is being ascertained, the official said, adding that they were verifying the reasons behind their murders and also if there was any link with the killing of the two transgender persons. Further probe is underway.

