Two trucks loaded with illicit liquor seized in Gurdaspur

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:29 IST

The excise department on Sunday seized two trucks loaded with country-made liquor from the premises of Chadha Sugar Mills in Kiri Afghana village under Shri Hargobindpur police station in Batala.

Batala senior superintendent of police Opinderjit Singh Ghuman said operation was carried by excise department officials in coordination with the police. After getting a specific tip-off, a team of excise department led by excise and taxation officer Lovejinder Singh Brar raided at sugar mill and sized the trucks.

Police have registered a case under the Excise Act against unidentified persons.

Gurdaspur assistant excise and taxation commissioner Rajwinder Kaur Bajwa said they had prior information that the trucks bearing registration number HP-12-A-6634 and HR-55-L3259, were impounded. The drivers, however, managed to flee.

“The process of counting of liquor boxes and other investigation is still on,” said Bajwa.