Two vehicle robbers nabbed following police encounter

Two vehicle robbers nabbed following police encounter

May 30, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Two suspected vehicle robbers were arrested by the Jarcha police on Friday night following an encounter. The two suspects, one of whom sustained injuries in the encounter, carried a reward of ₹25,000 each on their arrests.

The suspects, identified as Sonu and Aadesh, were involved in the armed robbery of a motorcycle on May 26 in Jarcha, police said. The duo and their two accomplices had allegedly injured the vehicle owner during the robbery.

“Following a tip that the suspects were in the area, we intercepted them during checking. However, they tried to flee and fired at the police team. One of the suspects, Sonu, was injured in the retaliatory firing while Aadesh had managed to flee. He was arrested later during the combing operation,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The suspects have a history of vehicle theft in Gautam Budh Nagar and other neighbouring districts, the police said. They recovered a motorcycle and a countrymade pistol from the suspects. The injured suspect was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

One of their accomplices had been arrested in an encounter hours after the Jarcha robbery while the three others had fled. The second accomplice was also arrested in an encounter later.

