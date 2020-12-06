e-paper
Home / Cities / Two youth held for rape as 16-year-old girl delivers stillborn in Mohali

Two youth held for rape as 16-year-old girl delivers stillborn in Mohali

According to police, the duo had been raping the minor girl for the past one year.

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Two youths have been arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl after she delivered a stillborn baby at the Mohali civil hospital on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Parvesh Kumar, alias Nanhe, 22, and Pankaj Kumar, 19, are natives of Badaun village, Uttar Pradesh, and currently live in Kharar.

“They had been repeatedly raping the minor girl for the past year. They would assault the girl while her parents were away at work,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi.

The crime came to light when the girl complained of stomachache and her mother took her to the civil hospital in Phase 6. There, doctors discovered she was nine months pregnant and suffering labour pain.

A Caesarean section was performed, but the baby was stillborn.

After police were informed, the girl told them that Parvesh and Pankaj had been raping her for the past one year.

“On her statement, the accused were arrested from Kharar, while they were preparing to leave for their native place in Uttar Pradesh,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh.

The duo was produced in a court and sent to three-day police remand.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.

