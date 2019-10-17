Uddhav: Rane destroyed every party he went to

cities

A day after former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane merged his party with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed Rane during a public rally in Kankavli, Sindhudurg district.

Without naming Rane, the Sena chief referred to the former CM as “back-stabber” and urged voters to defeat Rane’s son Nitesh, who is pitted against Sena’s Satish Sawant from Kankavli.

The Thackeray family and the Ranes are arch rivals, after Narayan Rane was expelled from Sena by Bal Thackeray for revolting against Uddhav Thackeray’s authority in the party.

Thackeray, however, clarified that there is no rift between his party and ally BJP over Rane joining the national party. “Despite the alliance, I have come here to ensure the victory of the Sena candidate. Had the BJP given ticket to loyal party worker, I would have come to campaign for him,” Thackeray said in his speech.

The Sena chief attacked Rane and said that wherever he goes, he destroys the political party. With Rane joining the BJP, he wished them luck. “I am not here to criticise the BJP. I don’t want this revengeful attitude in my party, but also don’t want it in the BJP. They are known for backstabbing,” said Thackeray. He added that Rane’s entry into the BJP is due to his helplessness.

On Tuesday, Rane officially merged his Maharashtra Swabhimaan Paksha with the BJP, in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis who campaigned for Nitesh said he will bag about 70% of the votes in the constituency.

Thackeray likened Sena candidate Sawant to Lord Ram, who is holding bow and arrow (Sena’s symbol), aiming to defeat Ravana [Rane]. He said Rane was kicked out by Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 2005.

“Sena patriarch Balasaheb had expelled him from the Sena. As a result of it, the Sena has risen. He then joined the Congress, which is destroyed. Then he formed his own party and also destroyed it. Now, he has joined the BJP and I just wish them the best,” he said.

The Sena decision to field a candidate against Nitesh led to a showdown between the two parties, with Rane fielding independent candidates against Sena nominees in neighbouring two constituencies of Kudal and Sawantwadi, and local BJP workers supporting them.

